Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Overview, Size, Share, Growth, Trends, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group latest report titled“ Shoulder Arthroplasty Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032 ”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on

shoulder arthroplasty market

report . The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

The global shoulder arthroplasty market size reached US$ 1.8 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the

market to reach US$ 2.8 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.3% during 2024-2032.

Request to Get the Sample Report:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/shoulder-arthroplasty-market/requestsample

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Shoulder Arthroplasty Industry:

Rising Incidence of Traumatic Injuries:

One of the prominent factors shaping the market is the escalating incidence of traumatic injuries affecting the shoulder joint. Traumatic injuries, including fractures, dislocations, and severe soft tissue damage, are becoming increasingly common, particularly among the younger population. These injuries often result from sports-related accidents, vehicular collisions, workplace mishaps, or falls. The unique aspect is the profound impact that such injuries have on shoulder function, which necessitates surgical intervention, including shoulder arthroplasty, for comprehensive restoration. Younger individuals, who are actively engaged in physical activities and sports, are susceptible to shoulder injuries that can lead to debilitating pain and restricted mobility.

Advancements in Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty (RSA):

Another pivotal driver of the market is the continuous advancements in Reverse Shoulder Arthroplasty (RSA) techniques and implant technologies. RSA has emerged as a transformative solution for patients with challenging shoulder conditions, particularly those with irreparable rotator cuff tears. The unique aspect is the significant progress made in refining RSA procedures and implant designs, making it an increasingly preferred choice for orthopedic surgeons and patients alike. RSA represents a departure from traditional anatomical shoulder arthroplasty by reversing the ball-and-socket configuration of the shoulder joint. This innovative approach allows for improved stability and functionality, making it particularly suitable for patients with complex shoulder pathology.

Technological Advancements:

The growing geriatric population in emerging markets is another significant growth-inducing factor for the market. These regions are experiencing rapid demographic shifts characterized by a higher proportion of elderly individuals. The unique opportunity and driving factor here lie in addressing the specific needs of this demographic, making it a vital growth catalyst for the market. Emerging markets are witnessing a significant rise in the elderly population due to improved healthcare access and better standards of living. This demographic shift is accompanied by a higher prevalence of age-related shoulder conditions, including osteoarthritis and degenerative joint diseases. The unique aspect is the unmet medical need in these regions, where access to advanced orthopedic care, including shoulder arthroplasty, is not yet widespread.

Competitive Landscape:

The competitive landscape of the market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.



Arthrex Inc.

BioTek Instruments Inc. (Agilent Technologies Inc.)

Conmed Corporation

DJO Global (Colfax Corporation)

Exactech Inc.

Implantcast GmbH

Integra LifeSciences Corporation

Johnson & Johnson

Kinamed Incorporated

Limacorporate S.p.A.

Medacta Group

Smith and Nephew Plc

Stryker Corporation Zimmer Biomet

Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Report Segmentation:

By Device:



Shoulder Arthroplasty Resurfacing Implants

Shoulder Arthroplasty Trauma Devices Shoulder Arthroplasty Platform Systems

On the basis of procedure, the market has been divided into shoulder arthroplasty resurfacing implants, shoulder arthroplasty trauma devices, and shoulder arthroplasty platform systems.

By Procedure:



Partial Shoulder Arthroplasty

Total Shoulder Arthroplasty Revision Shoulder Arthroplasty

Revision shoulder arthroplasty due to the increasing number of patients requiring corrections or adjustments following primary shoulder replacement surgeries.

By Indication:



Arthritis

Fracture/Dislocation

Rotator Cuff Tear Arthropathy

Hill Sachs Defect Others

On the basis of indication, the market has been divided into arthritis, fracture/dislocation, rotator cuff tear arthropathy, hill Sachs defect, and others.

By End User:



Hospitals

Orthopedic Centers

Ambulatory Surgical Centers Others

Hospitals represented the largest segment as they are typically equipped with advanced facilities and skilled specialists necessary for complex procedures like shoulder arthroplasty.

Regional Insights:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

North America's dominance in the shoulder arthroplasty market is attributed to

its advanced healthcare infrastructure, high healthcare expenditure, and growing prevalence of conditions necessitating shoulder arthroplasty.

Global Shoulder Arthroplasty Market Trends:

The global market is also driven by the growing geriatric population with a higher prevalence of shoulder-related conditions, such as osteoarthritis. Also, continual advancements in medical technology, such as innovative implant designs and surgical techniques are playing a crucial role in the market growth.

Additionally, the rising awareness about the benefits of early intervention and shoulder joint preservation is driving patient and physician preferences towards arthroplasty as a viable treatment option. Furthermore, the expansion of healthcare infrastructure, particularly in emerging economies, is facilitating greater access to shoulder arthroplasty services.

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024-2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163