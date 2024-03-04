Indian Visa Requirements For Sweden, Australia, Switzerland

(MENAFN- Zex PR Wire) Indian Visa from Sweden

The Government of India implemented an Electronic Travel Authorization system in 2014, allowing tourists from 169 countries to simply apply for an Indian e-Visa. The Indian e-Visa is an official visa document that allows Swedish residents and citizens to enter and travel to India for vacation, business, and other activities. There are also different types of Indian e-Visas that Swedish citizens can apply for depending on the purpose of the trip. The Government of India requires all foreign nationals traveling to India to apply for an Indian Visa before arriving in the country. If the purpose of travel is tourism, Swedish travelers can apply for an Indian Tourist eVisa. The Indian Tourist e-Visa is valid for 90 days. E-Business Visa – This is used when planning to engage in business or commercial activities in India, but you should note that this type is not legal for employment purposes. The duration is 365 days from the date of grant with multiple entries in advance and each stay cannot exceed 180 days. Electronic Medical Visa – Used in case you need to enter India for medical treatment including yoga physical therapy. This type of e-Visa allows you to stay in India for a maximum of 60 days and enter India a total of 3 times. There is also a Physician Assistant e-Visa for those traveling to the country with someone receiving medical treatment in the country. The application process for the India e-Visa is quite simple. The entire application process is done online and is very convenient as travelers are spared the hassle of visiting a local embassy or consulate to apply for the visa or submit their documents. Once the online application is completed in a few simple steps, the applicants will receive their e-Visa via email, saving them a lot of time and effort.







WHICH VISA TYPES ARE THERE FOR SWEDISH TRAVELERS?



Tourist e-Visa.

Business e-Visa. Medical e-Visa.

WHAT DOCUMENTS DO SWEDISH NEED TO GET AN INDIAN EVISA?



Valid passport – you will have no issues with obtaining a passport, and if you already have one, take a look at its expiry date.

Digital photo of yourself – it is preferable that the photo is as recent as possible. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white. Just scan it and upload it when you are told to.

A complete passport scan of the information page

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Means of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite standard these days, you can use that as well.

Indian Visa from Switzerland

Swiss people must apply for a visa before entering India. Nationals of 169 countries, including Swiss citizens, can apply online for an e-Visa, which India implemented in 2014. It is a government-issued document that allows you to travel to and within India. Swiss residents can apply for an e-visa, a tourist visa, a business visa, or a medical visa depending on the reason of their trip. India Swiss people can obtain two types of tourist visas. A 1 Month Tourist eVisa valid for 30 days allows Swiss visitors to enter India twice. The country's maximum stay is 30 days. The 1 Year Indian Tourist eVisa is valid for 1 year from the date of issue for tourists from Switzerland. It allows multiple entries during any 365-day period with stays of up to 90 consecutive days from the date of entry. The India Business Visa for Swiss Citizens has the same validity period of 1 year. However, the length of stay in India on a business visa is longer. Citizens of Switzerland can stay in India for up to 180 days with the e-business visa. It can be 180 consecutive days or a total of 180 days for multiple trips. This e-Visa is electronically linked to your passport. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens is easier than ever. Applying for Indian Visa for Swiss Citizens is a simple and quick process that can be completed in about 15 minutes from anywhere in the country as long as the applicant has an internet connection.

TYPES OF eVISA



Tourist eVisa

Business eVisa Medical eVisa

Requirement for Indian Visa for Swiss citizens



Passport – Passport, at least six months of remaining validity from the date of intended arrival. Two blank passport pages for stamps.

Digital photo of yourself – it is recommended that the photo is recently taken. You should not make face gestures in it, and the background should be white.

A scanned passport with its information page.

A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox. Modes of payment – You can use a credit or a debit card, and since PayPal has become quite popular, you can use that as well.

TRAVELLING INDIA WITH CRIMINAL RECORD

India has an electronic visa system that enables travelers to obtain their visas entirely online. The India e-Visa simplifies things for both tourists and the Indian government, and its streamlined process enables faster border screening. The e-Visa online application form, like traditional paper visas, asks questions about your passport and contact information, as well as your health and criminal record. The questionnaire must be filled out completely and accurately as possible. Until recently, foreigners were not required to disclose their criminal history when applying for an Indian tourist visa. However, things changed in 2018 when Women and Child Development Minister Maneka Gandhi announced that applicants would be required to provide information about their criminal history. This does not imply that people with a criminal history will be denied entry, but rather that information about previous convictions is now being requested. Every case will be handled individually. In general, visas will be denied only if the applicant is deemed a threat to the Indian people. A DUI and other crimes and infractions committed in your home country do not constitute grounds for automatic visa rejection. This means that, depending on the applicant's specific circumstances, a criminal record may be acceptable for travel to India. It is critical that foreigners provide accurate and detailed information in their applications. Missing information may cause the visa to be delayed or denied. If an international traveler is caught lying about not having a criminal record when applying for a visa to India, immediate penalties may apply.

Urgent Indian Visa

Non-Indians seeking immediate entry into the country can apply for an India Urgent e-Visa, also known as an India Urgent Emergency Visa. It is also known as the Indian Emergency Visa. For example, a family death, medical problems, marital or legal issues. The Emergency India eVisa is faster than regular eVisas because it reduces visa application processing time. An Emergency India eVisa, also known as an Urgent India eVisa, is a unique option for anyone traveling to India to deal with unexpected events, tragedies, or concerns. This service is available to anyone seeking a travel visa, tourist visa, business visa, medical visa, physician assistant visa, or conference visa. Indian Urgent Visa (eVisa India for Urgent) is issued to foreigners who have to come to India due to the crisis. The Emergency eVisa is available for genuine cases of sudden and unforeseen emergencies such as: Even if you are not living in India and need to come in an emergency or urgent reason such as a loved one's illness, you can apply for an Urgent Tourist Visa to enter India. The visa is usually issued within 1 to 3 days.

Requirements for applying for an emergency Indian visa



A valid passport.

A complete scanned copy of your passport.

Your passport should have at least two blank pages and a copy of the first page.

You must provide a recent color passport photo.

You can use a Credit or debit card for the visa fee payment. A Valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

Indian Visa from Australia

To enter India, a tourist visa is required. Australian citizens have had the option of applying for an Indian visa online since 2014. However, in order to boost tourism, the Indian government has simplified the application process for an Australian Indian visa. Australians, like most other nationalities, must obtain a visa before visiting India. However, in an effort to boost tourism, the Indian government has simplified the application process for an Indian visa from Australia. Australians can now apply for an Indian visa from the comfort of their own homes, thanks to the introduction of eVisa. The India e-Visa is now available to citizens of over 169 countries, including Australia. Australians can obtain an Indian Tourist Visa from the Indian government, which is valid for up to 90 days. The tourist visa can be obtained online through the eVisa system. The e-Business Visa is valid for 365 days and allows for multiple entries, with each entry not exceeding 180 days. e-Medical Visa: It is valid for 60 days and allows a total of triple entries. You can think of it like a visa on arrival as you don't have to go anywhere. Indian Visa Application for Australian Citizens is no longer a lengthy process. The eVisa system allows you to apply for a tourist visa online. This completely eliminates the need to make an appointment and go to an Indian embassy.

What Documents Do Australians Need to Get an Indian Visa?



Applicant recent Photo

A valid passport

A valid email address to receive the eVisa in their Inbox.

You can use a debit/credit card to pay for the eVisa fees.

Passport Personal Details Scan Last Page of Passport (if applicable)