United States Genetic Testing Market Is Projected To Exhibit Growth Rate 11.80% CAGR During 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to IMARC Group, the United States genetic testing market size is projected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.80% during 2024-2032.

The report has segmented the market by type (predictive and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others), technology (cytogenetic testing and chromosome analysis, biochemical testing, molecular testing), application (cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others), and region.

Request to Get the Sample Report : https://www.imarcgroup.com/united-states-genetic-testing-market/requestsample

United States Genetic Testing Market Growth:

The United States genetic testing market is experiencing significant growth, primarily driven by advancements in genetic research and the increasing awareness towards personalized medicines. In line with this, the easy availability of advanced genetic testing methods for a wide range of conditions, from inherited diseases to cancer, is enhancing patient care and treatment strategies, thereby catalyzing the market growth. Moreover, the decreasing cost of genetic sequencing technologies has made these tests more accessible to a broader population, thereby bolstering the market growth across the country. Furthermore, the growing demand for prenatal genetic testing, owing to the inflating need among parents for assessing the risk of genetic disorders in their unborn children, is further catalyzing the market growth.

United States Genetic Testing Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Type Insights:



Predictive and Presymptomatic Testing

Carrier Testing

Prenatal and Newborn Testing

Diagnostic Testing

Pharmacogenomic Testing Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the type. This includes predictive and presymptomatic testing, carrier testing, prenatal and newborn testing, diagnostic testing, pharmacogenomic testing, and others.

Breakup by Technology Insights:



Cytogenetic Testing and Chromosome Analysis

Biochemical Testing

Molecular Testing



DNA Sequencing Others

A detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the technology have also been provided in the report. This includes cytogenetic testing and chromosome analysis, biochemical testing, and molecular testing (DNA sequencing and others).

Breakup by Application Insights:



Cancer Diagnosis

Genetic Disease Diagnosis

Cardiovascular Disease Diagnosis Others

The report has provided a detailed breakup and analysis of the market based on the application. This includes cancer diagnosis, genetic disease diagnosis, cardiovascular disease diagnosis, and others.

Breakup by Regional Insights:





Northeast

Midwest

South West

The report has also provided a comprehensive analysis of all the major regional markets, which include Northeast, Midwest, South, and West.





United States Genetic Testing Market Trends:

Another key trend in the United States genetic testing market is the elevating integration of genetic data with electronic health records for enhancing the ability of healthcare providers to use this information for better patient care. In addition to this, the market is positively impacted due to the increasing number of direct-to-consumer genetic testing, which allows individuals to access their genetic information without the need of healthcare providers.

This trend is fueled by the rising consumer inclination towards personal health and ancestry information. Apart from this, regulatory bodies in the country are continually working to establish guidelines that ensure the accuracy, reliability, and ethical use of genetic tests, which is anticipated to stimulate the United States genetic testing market in the coming years.

Other Key Points Covered in the Report:



COVID-19 Impact

Porters Five Forces Analysis

Value Chain Analysis Strategic Recommendations

If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we will provide it to you as a part of the customization.

About Us

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact US:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163