Delhi Budget 2024 Highlights: Finance Minister Atishi Announces ₹ 1000 A Month To All Women Aged 18 Years And Above

"Delhi Budget 2024 LIVE: Delhi Finance Minister Atishi presented the 'Ram Rajya' budget amounting to ₹ 76,000 crore for the financial year 2024-25 today, March 4. The Budget Session of the Delhi Assembly commenced on February 15 and has been extended till
March 8. The budget is the longest assembly session under the AAP government's regime in Delhi.
The Delhi government continued its focus on education, health, power, and roads among others in the budget. It allocated ₹16,396 crore in the budget for education sector and ₹8,685 crore for health sector. The highlight of the budget was government announcing to give ₹ 1,000 per month to every woman aged 18 years and above under Mukhya Mantri Mahila Samman Yojna. Overall the scheme amounts to ₹ 2000 crore.
In 2023, the then Finance Minister Kailash Gehlot presented Delhi's annual budget following the arrest of former finance minister Manish Sisodia in the excise policy case. The 2023 budget was based on the"Clean, beautiful, and modern\" Delhi theme. The 2023 Delhi budget amounted to ₹ 78,800 crore with a provision of ₹ 21,000 crore for the city's infrastructure development.
