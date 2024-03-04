Libya, Iraq Discuss Cultural Cooperation

(MENAFN- Nam News Network)

TRIPOLI, March 4 (NNN-XINHUA) - Libyan Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development Mabrouka Toghi on Sunday met with Iraqi Charge d'Affaires to Libya Ahmad al-Sahhaf in the capital Tripoli, where they discussed cultural cooperation between the two countries.

“During the meeting, the two officials discussed prospects for cultural cooperation between the two brotherly countries and ways to support and develop it to serve common interests,” said a statement released by the Libyan culture ministry.

“The minister stressed the depth of the historical relations between the two countries, and pointed to the importance of consolidating bilateral relations in various cultural fields, as well as implementing a joint program for joint cultural events,” the statement said.

Al-Sahhaf stressed the importance of culture and arts as one of the most important sources of soft power, and expressed his delight regarding the minister's participation in the 35th Mirbad Poetry Festival, which recently took place in Basra, Iraq, according to the statement. - NNN-XINHUA