Germany creates Russia-NATO war scenario

(MENAFN) In a recent revelation, German tabloid Bild claims that the German government has meticulously crafted a strategic model outlining potential scenarios in the event of a Russian attack on NATO. The tabloid asserts that German authorities have prepared a 13-page risk analysis for civil defense, which reportedly outlines four distinct phases of a hypothetical conflict, ultimately culminating in the possibility of nuclear strikes on NATO member states.



According to Bild, Germany is identified as a top target in the event of a Russian assault on NATO, and the perceived risk is deemed "plausible" by officials. The alleged model suggests that the initial phase of a Russian strike would involve a disinformation campaign aimed at sowing division within the German population and destabilizing societal structures. Concurrently, Russia would purportedly launch cyberattacks on critical infrastructure.



As outlined by the tabloid, the second phase would witness the deployment of Russian troops to the NATO border, a move that would be mirrored by the United States-led military bloc.



Cyberattacks and sabotage on German soil, including targeting satellites, are also purported to take place during this phase.



Moving into the third phase, Bild claims that the conflict would escalate with "selective attacks using conventional weapons and non-conventional means, also on targets within Germany."



The hypothetical peak of the Russian invasion is described as a scenario involving "hostilities on land, at sea, as well as in the air on German territory," ultimately evolving into a global-scale conflict.



The article further suggests that, according to its sources, the German government has not ruled out the potential use of chemical and nuclear weapons by Russia. The disclosure of this comprehensive strategic model raises questions about Germany's preparedness for various security scenarios and the broader implications for NATO member states. As geopolitical tensions persist, the alleged risk analysis sheds light on the complex considerations and contingency plans being evaluated by German authorities in anticipation of potential conflicts.





MENAFN03032024000045015687ID1107927798