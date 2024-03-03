Doha Film Institute’s 10th edition of Qumra Supported by Leading National and Global Cultural, Corporate and Media Entities

(MENAFN- BCW Global) Doha, Qatar; March 1, 2024: The 10th edition of Qumra, the Doha Film Institute’s (DFI) annual talent incubator for Arab and international cinema to be held in-person from March 1 to 6 in Doha, has secured the support of leading global and national cultural, corporate and media entities.



The organisations have united to underline their commitment to Qumra as a compelling platform for the development and promotion of emerging film talent that also engages the public through its Qumra Screenings and Masterclasses. While several partners are returning supporters across multiple editions, new partners have joined this year’s edition.



Announcing the strong partnerships that is the driving force of Qumra’s success, Fatma Al-Ghanim, Director of Marketing and Communications at the Doha Film Institute, said: “Building on our strong tradition of nurturing emerging talent, especially from underrepresented regions, Qumra has evolved as one of the premiere events in the film industry for bringing together auteurs and industry experts to nurture independent new voices in cinema.



“This has helped foster a strong film ecosystem from Qatar for the world. We are honoured that leading national and international organisations share our mission and vision for a vibrant film industry, and enthusiastically contribute to its success. We are deeply grateful for the steadfast commitment of our partners from Qatar and beyond to support promising important voices to shape the future of cinema.”



Qatar Museums and Museum of Islamic Art are the Cultural Partners of the 10th Qumra. The event is supported by Official Hotel Alwadi Doha- MGallery Hotel Collection; Aldo Coppola; Blumen; MATAR, the Qatar Company for Airports Operation and Management and Darwish Holding, the official electronics provider.



Sarajevo Film Festival returns on board as one of the Friends of Qumra. The event is promoted by I Love Qatar, with Qommunciation as Social Media Partner, and Screen International and Deadline as Media Partners.



Talents associated with Qumra projects will also participate in intensive mentorship sessions with Qumra Masters – Toni Colette, Leos Carax, Claire Denis, Atom Egoyan, Martín Hernández, and Jim Sheridan. The 40 plus Qumra 2024 projects from 20 countries will receive bespoke business advice on financing and co-production strategy, marketing & packaging, project positioning, festival, and distribution strategies, pitching and matchmaking. These include 13 feature narratives, 11 documentaries, 11 shorts and 7 web/TV series in various stages of production. Among the projects, 11 are helmed by Qatar-based directors, including seven by Qatari nationals.







