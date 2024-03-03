Chhattisgarh: Fatal Encounter Between Security Forces And Naxals In Kanker, Kills Police And Naxalite As Gunfight Ensues

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Chhattisgarh: A police constable and a Naxalite were killed in an encounter in Kanker district on Sunday, March 3, a police official informed a joint team of security personnel was leading an anti-Naxal operation on March 3, a gunfight ensued in a forest near Hidur village that is under Chhotebethiya police station jurisdiction, a police official informed. The official further informed that this operation was launched based on specific input about the presence of Naxalites in the Hidur forest read: 3 naxals killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh's KankerConstable Ramesh Kurethi who belonged to Bastar Fighters - a unit of state police, was martyred in the gunfight. Meanwhile, the body of a Naxalite and an AK-47 rifle were recovered from the spot, he said. A search operation was underway in the area when the fatal encounter took place read: Chhattisgarh: Naxalites set afire 14 vehicles, machines engaged in construction works in Dantewada districtIn another incident that took place last week three Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh's Kanker. As per PTI's report, Kanker Superintendent of Police Indira Kalyan Elesela said,“Face-off took place in a forest in the Koyalibeda area when a joint team of the District Reserve Guard and the Border Security Force was out on an anti-Naxal operation.\"Also read: Four CRPF commandos killed, others injured during clash with Naxals in ChhattisgarhMaharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis received a death threat following which a 28-year-old man from Maharashtra's Beed was arrested from Satara on Saturday, March 2. Navle, who is a farmer, is in police custody and the probe is underway read: Chhattisgarh Assembly election: Jawan, on polling duty, injured in Naxal attack in Sukma's Tondamarka areaThe accused, Kinchak Radhakrishna Navle had given an interview to a Youtube channel during which he made the death threat and made objectionable remarks against the deputy CM, the Santacruz police station official informed. Meanwhile, the police arrested, Yogesh Sawant from Panvel in neighbouring Raigad district on February 29 for allegedly sharing Navle's interview on social media platforms. Sawant has also been remanded in police custody to find out why the duo acted in this manner, a police official informed PTI read: Govt aiming to make country free of Naxalism before 2024 elections: Amit ShahActivist Akshay Panvelkar had filed a complaint following which the police took charge of the case and arrested the accused.

(With inputs from PTI)

