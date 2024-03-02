Over 1.9 Million Children To Receive Polio Vaccine In J&K Today

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)

By Jahangir Sofi

Srinagar- The Directorate of Family Welfare MCH and Immunization in Jammu and Kashmir is set to launch Pulse Polio vaccination drive to immunize over 19 lac children between 0 and 5 years of age against polio at around 11,000 booths across the region on Sunday, said a senior official.

Dr. Tabasum Jabeen, Director, Directorate of Family Welfare, while speaking to Kashmir Observer expressed readiness with a workforce of over 45,000 vaccinators and health workers. These professionals are primed to ensure the seamless administration of polio drops to children across Jammu and Kashmir.

“An estimated target of around 19 lac children are to be vaccinated, with 11,000 booths set up throughout J&K, with 5,500 booths in the Kashmir province alone. These booths are strategically placed in locations such as bus stops, shopping bazaars, and even picnic spots,” Dr. Jabeen said.

Highlighting the preparedness, she noted the extensive training provided to health workers, including Asha workers, Anganwadi workers, and vaccinators from the health department. The pulse polio day is set to be inaugurated on 3 March at the Children's Hospital in Bemina by the Secretary of Health, Jammu and Kashmir, Dr. Syed Abid Rasheed Shah with similar events planned across district headquarters by deputy commissioners.

“For this day-long vaccination drive over 45,000 health workers including Asha workers, Angawari workers and vaccinators from the health department have been trained”, she said.

Addressing concerns about adverse weather conditions, particularly heavy snowfall in higher reaches, Dr. Jabeen assured that measures have been taken to reach remote areas.“Vaccines have been dispatched to snow-affected regions like Gurez, Tulail, and higher reaches of district Kupwara and other areas via choppers,” she affirmed.

Following the pulse polio vaccination drive, health workers will conduct door-to-door surveys on March 4 and 5 to ensure comprehensive coverage.“These visit rounds aim to reach children who may have missed receiving the vaccine on March 3,” Dr. Jabeen said.

Notably, the Pulse Polio Immunization Programme, initiated in India on 2 October 1994, played a crucial role towards eradicating polio. India received a 'Polio-free certification' from the World Health Organization on 27 March 2014.