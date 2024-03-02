S. Korea, US Take Part In Joint Drills In Thailand

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States, South Korea and Thailand held joint military drills in Thailand's coastal area on Friday to enhance "amphibious landing capabilities and humanitarian operations", Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.

The exercise, dubbed Cobra Gold, involved three South Korean vessels, six armored vehicles, F-16 fighter jets and C-130 transport aircraft. The drills started on February 26 and will last until March 8, with Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan also taking part.

Additionally, China and India will join the humanitarian support training part of the exercise.