S. Korea, US Take Part In Joint Drills In Thailand

(MENAFN- AzerNews) The United States, South Korea and Thailand held joint military
drills in Thailand's coastal area on Friday to enhance "amphibious
landing capabilities and humanitarian operations", Azernews reports, citing Yonhap.
The exercise, dubbed Cobra Gold, involved three South Korean
vessels, six armored vehicles, F-16 fighter jets and C-130
transport aircraft. The drills started on February 26 and will last
until March 8, with Malaysia, Singapore, Indonesia and Japan also
taking part.
Additionally, China and India will join the humanitarian support
training part of the exercise.
