Taste Of Thailand Theme Nights At Westin Dhaka

(MENAFN- Bangladesh Monitor) Dhaka : Renowned hotel The Westin Dhaka is hosting theme nights called the "Taste of Thailand" on Thursdays and Fridays for Thai food lovers.



Visit the hotel's signature restaurant Seasonal Tastes and enjoy the exclusive theme night buffet.



At the buffet dinner, guests can enjoy popular Thai culinary delights such as Tom Yum Soup, Thai Chicken Green Curry, Pad Thai, Som Tam, Thai Mutton Curry, Fresh Vegetable Coconut curry, Chicken Satay, Thai Shrimp Salad, Thai Beef Salad and many more.

The theme night buffet is available at BDT 7950 net per person with Buy One Get One offers on selected bank cards at The Westin Dhaka's signature restaurant Seasonal Tastes on Thursdays and Fridays.