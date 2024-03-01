US To Begin Humanitarian Air Drops In Gaza: Biden

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Washington: President Joe Biden said on Friday that the United States would start to deliver relief supplies from the air into Gaza, where residents are facing dire shortages of food, water and medicine. This also comes a day after bloodshed surrounded an aid convoy in northern Gaza, killing 115 people who were waiting to receive emergency food assistance.

"We're going to join with our friends in providing air drops," Biden told reporters at the White House.

For months, aid workers have warned of an increasingly desperate situation for Gazan civilians, and on February 26 an official from the UN humanitarian office OCHA said widespread starvation was "almost inevitable".

Gaza famine 'almost inevitable': UN

Read Also