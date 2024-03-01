Azerbaijani, Russian Fms Discuss Post-Conflict Situation In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Fatime Letifova

Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Turkiye, Azernews reports.

The parties met within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

During the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov discussed the post-conflict situation in the region with Sergey Lavrov.

Besides, ministers also talked about bilateral and multilateral cooperation agenda.

It is worth noting that Sergey Lavrov also met with his Turkish counterpart, Hakan Fidan.

Recall that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is hosting representatives from 147 countries around the world.

The forum, themed Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises, will cover various topics such as global issues, climate change, migration, Islamophobia, trade wars, and artificial intelligence.

The 2021 forum had about 2,000 attendees, but this year, nearly 4,500 are expected. In 2022, 30 panels were organized, while this year, from March 1-3, 52 panels will be held.