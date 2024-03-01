Azerbaijani, Russian Fms Discuss Post-Conflict Situation In S Caucasus

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with his
Russian counterpart Sergey Lavrov in Turkiye, Azernews reports.
The parties met within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic
Forum.
During the meeting, Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov
discussed the post-conflict situation in the region with Sergey
Lavrov.
Besides, ministers also talked about bilateral and multilateral
cooperation agenda.
It is worth noting that Sergey Lavrov also met with his Turkish
counterpart, Hakan Fidan.
Recall that the Antalya Diplomacy Forum (ADF) is hosting
representatives from 147 countries around the world.
The forum, themed Elevating Diplomacy Amidst Crises, will cover
various topics such as global issues, climate change, migration,
Islamophobia, trade wars, and artificial intelligence.
The 2021 forum had about 2,000 attendees, but this year, nearly
4,500 are expected. In 2022, 30 panels were organized, while this
year, from March 1-3, 52 panels will be held.
