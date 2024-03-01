Ukrainian Air Defenses Destroy Four Of Five Enemy Shahed Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's air defense forces destroyed four of the five enemy Shahed-131/136 unmanned aerial vehicles on the night of March 1.

According to Ukrinform, the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this on Telegram.

On the night of March 1, the Russian forces attacked Ukraine with five S-300 anti-aircraft guided missiles from the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region and Russia's Belgorod region, as well as four Shahed combat UAVs launched from Russia's Primorsko-Akhtarsk and Kursk region.

Ukrainian mobile firing groups shot down four Shahed drones in the Kharkiv and Dnipropetrovsk regions.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces of Ukraine destroyed 13 Russian military aircraft in February 2024.