Japan Imposes New Sanctions On 12 Individuals, 36 Entities Linked To Russia

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Japan has endorsed the introduction of new sanctions against 12 individuals and 36 entities connected with Russia in relation to Russian armed aggression against Ukraine.

The relevant statement was made by Head of the Office of the President of Ukraine Andriy Yermak on Telegram , an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

“The sanctions package from Japan: another 12 individuals and 36 entities linked to Russia. The sanctions provide for the freeze of assets, blocking of accounts and export restrictions,” Yermak wrote.

In particular, the new sanctions will affect Atomflot Federal State Unitary Enterprise, Tinkoff Bank, Novator Research and Design Bureau, Aeroskan LLC, Kalashnikov Concern, Uralvagonzavod Corporation, Almaz-Antey Concern, as well as Konstantin Fedorenko, the director of Artek Children's Camp, and the government officials involved in the abduction of Ukrainian children.

The sanctions also provide for a ban on the import of diamonds from Russia.

The Head of the President's Office mentioned that, in the new sanctions package, Japan had considered the recommendations of the Yermak-McFaul Expert Group.