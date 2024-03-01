Azerbaijani FM Meets With President Of Turkish Defense Industry Agency

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Haluk
Görgün, President of the Defence Industry Agency of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the
Azerbaijani ministry.
The parties met within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic
Forum.
They discussed areas of strengthening and possible facilitation
of defence industry cooperation.
MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107921538
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.