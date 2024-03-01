               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Azerbaijani FM Meets With President Of Turkish Defense Industry Agency


3/1/2024 5:12:19 AM

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Azerbaijani Foreign Minister Jeyhun Bayramov met with Haluk Görgün, President of the Defence Industry Agency of Turkiye, Azernews reports, citing a post shared by the Azerbaijani ministry.

The parties met within the framework of the Antalya Diplomatic Forum.

They discussed areas of strengthening and possible facilitation of defence industry cooperation.

MENAFN01032024000195011045ID1107921538

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Stories

Newsletter


Search