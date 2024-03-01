Ooredoo Qatar Awarded At Siemens Partner Day Fostering Innovation

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In an event marked by insightful discussions, cutting-edge technological showcases, and a celebration of partnership and innovation, Ooredoo Qatar proudly participated in the highly influential Siemens Partner Day under the theme 'together' at the illustrious Le Royal Méridien Doha, Vendôme, Lusail.

Siemens Partner Day was a confluence of ideas, strategies, and future-oriented discussions. A highlight of the event was the recognition of Ooredoo Qatar's substantial contributions to Siemens success and growth, especially through the collaborative efforts for TASMU.

In a proud moment for the company, Ooredoo Qatar was honoured with the prestigious“Digital Industries Partner of the Year – Digitalisation” award. Bader Shaheen Al Kuwari, Director of Strategic Business Accounts at Ooredoo Qatar, represented the company in receiving this significant accolade.

The award highlights Ooredoo Qatar's forward-thinking approach and its success in implementing cutting-edge digital solutions that benefit not only the business sector but also the wider community in Qatar. Through initiatives like TASMU, Ooredoo has demonstrated unparalleled expertise in leveraging digital technology to foster innovation, improve efficiency, and drive economic growth.

Thanks to the robust partnership and collaborative efforts of Siemens and Ooredoo, innovative digital twin solutions have been jointly delivered for special mega projects, optimizing operations, advancing sustainability, and enriching passenger day-to-day experiences.

Reflecting on the achievement, Sheikh Ali bin Jabor bin Mohammad Al Thani, Chief Executive Officer at Ooredoo Qatar, commented,“This award is a testament to our commitment to driving digital innovation and our strong partnership with Siemens. Our collaborative efforts, especially in projects like TASMU, are crucial in supporting the Qatar National Vision 2030 and showcasing our capabilities as a leading integrated ICT provider.”

Recognition from global tech titans like Siemens showcases the significance of Ooredoo Qatar's contributions to the digital ecosystem and its role as a catalyst in our nation's ambitious digital transformation journey.

As the company continues to break new ground, its focus remains on pioneering solutions that meet the ever-evolving needs of its customers and the nation.

On this occasion, Hakan Ozdemir, Chief Executive Officer of Siemens in Qatar said,“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Ooredoo for their well-deserved award. Ooredoo Qatar and Siemens have a very special partnership.

Together, we were able to deliver on smart city initiatives as we're fostering innovation, economic growth, and a competitive digital economy, accelerating Qatar's transformation journey and building a brighter tomorrow through technology.”

This year's award follows Ooredoo's previous accolade at last year's event, where they were named 'Partner of The Year 2022 – Smart Tech Projects'.

As Qatar continues to embrace digitalisation as part of its national vision, Ooredoo's steadfast dedication to continuous innovation and international collaboration remains more vital than

ever.