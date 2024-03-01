Parts Of Rajasthan To Witness Light To Moderate Rain: Met Dept

(MENAFN- IANS) Jaipur, March 1 (IANS) Rajasthan MeT Department on Friday said that there is possibility of light to moderate rains in parts of state in wake of intense western disturbances.

“Due to intense western disturbance, a circulation system has been formed over south-western Rajasthan. There is a strong possibility of light to moderate rain with thunderstorms, sudden strong winds (storm) of 40-50 Kmph and hailstorm at some places in some parts,” MeT Department Officer-In-Charge Radheshyam Sharma said.

He said that areas like Jodhpur, Bikaner, Ajmer, Jaipur, Bharatpur and Udaipur divisions are likely to get affected by these weather patterns.

“On Saturday, the impact will continue in the form of rain, strong winds and hailstorm at isolated places in some parts of Bikaner, Ajmer, Udaipur, Kota, Jaipur and Bharatpur divisions,” he said.

He said that these weather patterns will end from March 3.