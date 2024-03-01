(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) DLD wins in three categories during Future Innovators Hackathon 2024'







Dubai, United Arab Emirates, February 2024: Dubai Land Department emerged victorious in the sixth edition of the 'Future Innovators Hackathon' initiative 2023 - 2024, showcasing exceptional innovation and teamwork. The department clinched wins in various categories, including 'Best Applicable Idea or Project,' 'Best Team,' and 'Originality of Idea and Innovation.' Their achievements were the result of dedicated participation in two challenges: the first revolving around 'The preferences of the new generation in the field of real estate investments and exploring their preferred features of the future real estate market,' and the second focused on 'The customer's journey and the time taken to complete transactions.' This accolade highlights Dubai's commitment to nurturing innovation and excellence across all sectors, particularly within the dynamic realm of real estate and property management.

The Emirates Schools Establishment organised this initiative on 27 and 28 February at the Zayed Educational Complex as a part of the activities of Dubai Innovation Week. The objective was to enrich students' quality of life, equip them for the future, and instil the principles of the next 50 years in their minds through programmes and events that promote positive practices. Its goal is also to reinforce positive practices, launch exceptional and forward-thinking projects, and formulate pioneering proposals and ideas to advance the future of government and community development.

Majida Ali Rashid, the CEO of Real Estate Development Sector at DLD, expressed her delight at this achievement, which underscores DLD's commitment to fostering a culture of innovation in the real estate sector, especially among school students. She highlighted the department's initiatives in line with the wise leadership's directives to empower youth and emerging generations as the drivers of progress, saying:“In this regard, we reaffirm our ongoing commitment to providing a conducive environment for real estate innovation and collaborating with partners to exchange ideas and proposals that can create a significant impact in our efforts to envision the future, nurture national talents, and involve them in the holistic development process.”

The 'Future Innovators Hackathon' initiative commenced with brainstorming sessions on its first day, engaging around 60 students, approximately 40 coordinators from institutional entities, and specialists and engineers. On the second day, students presented their projects for evaluation by the challenge committee, which selected the winning ideas across various categories.

The participating entities showcased 10 innovative projects during the activities and presentations, notable for their dedication to fostering a culture of innovation within schools. Additionally, they contributed to enhancing the quality of students' performance by implementing smart educational solutions by educational institutions.

Dubai Land Department's participation came as part of its engagement during Dubai Innovation Week, and it will exhibit the winning ideas at its headquarters in the upcoming week.