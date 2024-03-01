Charnock Hospital Converts Heritage Unused Property To Super Speciality Hospital In Kolkata

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Kolkata, 29th February, 2024: Charnock Hospital is a driving force in Northern Part of the city & after providing decades of service earning the trust of thousands, now has decided to enter into the healthcare space of Central Kolkata by starting operations in the once famous Lohia Hospital. A majestic heritage structure which was once used to house Lohia Matri Sewa Sadan Hospital, a mother & child hospital - now lays unutilized. Charnock Hospital is taking this property on lease and converting it into a Super Specialty Hospital which will be named as Charnock Lohia Hospital to service the population in the bustling densely populated neighborhoods of Central Kolkata. A Press Conference was organized at The Park, Kolkata today for the declaration of the same.



Charnock Lohia Hospital spreading over a sprawling 4 bigha land, the earlier 'Lohia Matrisadan' will be transformed into a 200 bedded super specialty hospital with 4-6 OT, a Cathlab & a CTVS/Neuro OT. It plans to have more than 90 ward beds, 20 cabins, a 10 bedded emergency, 70 bedded ICU & a 10 bedded dialysis unit. A massive restoration project which involves repairs of existing structure, restoring its old grandeur and old world charm of this erstwhile palace, which finds its place in Grade 1 Heritage list of West Bengal will be undertaken. Sri GD Birla was one of the founding members of this premises. Centrally located within 500m of Girish Park Metro Station, it is a walkable distance on the road from Nimtala Ghat Street, Jorasanko & Vivekananda Road with widespread parking facility and all side accessibility.



Speaking to the media, Mr. Prashant Sharma, MD of Charnock Hospital said, "Charnock Hospital has an immediate vision of expanding with 100 - 200 bedded super speciality hospitals spread across periphery of entire West Bengal catering to the healthcare need of all class of people in line with our motto of 'Patient First'. Burrabazar for decades is known as the 'Business Hub' of Kolkata. There is a wide gap in private healthcare needs of local residents as there is no super speciality hospital in the surrounding 5 km vicinity. Patients have to go to the southern part of Kolkata or come to Salt Lake / Ultadanga / BT Road area in search of critical care services which is time consuming & in cases can prove to be fatal. Charnock Lohia Hospital will involve investment of 160 Crores and will have a positive impact on the economy with 900+ job creation aligning with the fact that 'Bengal means Business'. Many such properties are lying vacant, idle and unutilized in our state. Charnock Hospital is ready to take up these existing premises on long term lease and convert to Super Specialty hospitals across Bengal thus catering to the ever increasing healthcare needs & establishing itself as a key player in the healthcare space."



Charnock Hospital near Kolkata Airport is a 300 bed Super Specialty Hospital with a clear focus on high end Tertiary & Quaternary care treatments like Cardiac Sciences, Neuro Sciences, Gastro Sciences, Renal Sciences, Pulmonary and Organ Transplant etc. having state-of-the-art Infrastructure including 100 ICU beds, Modular OTs, world class German and American medical equipment, Full Time Consultants and Beautiful Ambience. Our motto is Patient First and every care giver at Charnock Hospital strives to give the best care possible. Charnock Hospital is running 2 ICU Units in ESI Srerampore & ESI Bandel in PPP model & are keen on exploring the PPP model further with the state government in different locations of West Bengal.

