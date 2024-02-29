Kuwait Condemns Israeli Bombing Of Palestinians Waiting For Humanitarian Aid

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 29 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait condemned and denounced the Israeli occupation forces' new crime of bombing crowds of Palestinian civilians who were waiting to get humanitarian and relief aid in northern Gaza Strip, leaving dozens of casualties among them, the Foreign Ministry said in a statement Thursday.

The Ministry also reiterated Kuwait's firm stance and call for an immediate ceasefire and unimpeded access to humanitarian and relief aid in the besieged Gaza Strip and Kuwait's unequivocal rejection of the Israeli occupation forces systematic targeting of defenseless civilians in the Gaza Strip.

The Ministry urged the international community, the UN Security Council to provide protection to the Palestinian people and the humanitarian and relief agencies and workers operating in the Palestinian territories.

It renewed Kuwait's call for applying the international accountability mechanisms to the Israeli occupation's violations of the international humanitarian law and the relevant UN resolutions. (end)

msa









MENAFN29022024000071011013ID1107919048