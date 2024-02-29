Prime Minister To Chair 159Th Meeting Of GCC Ministerial Council In Riyadh

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Riyadh: The 159th meeting of the Ministerial Council of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) will convene on Sunday in Riyadh, under the chairmanship of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs, the President of the current session of the Ministerial Council, HE Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, and will be attended by Foreign Ministers of the GCC countries.

Secretary-General of the GCC HE Jasem Mohamed Albudaiwi stated that the Ministerial Council will discuss during its session a number of reports regarding following up on the implementation of the decisions of the GCC Supreme Council that were issued by the 44th summit in Doha in December 2023, as well as memorandums and reports submitted by the ministerial and technical committees and the General Secretariat, in addition to topics related to dialogues and strategic relations between the GCC countries and global countries and blocs, as well as the latest regional and international developments.

He pointed that joint ministerial meetings will be held separately on the sidelines between the GCC and Egypt, Jordan, and Morocco.

In relation to the three joint meetings, His Excellency said that a Gulf-Egyptian meeting will be held on the sidelines of the conference, during which several topics will be discussed, the most important of which is the joint action plan and ways to enhance cooperation between the GCC and the sisterly Arab Republic of Egypt in all fields.

With regard to the Gulf-Jordanian meeting, His Excellency explained that it comes within the framework of the distinguished strategic relationship and partnership with Jordan, and based on the decision of the Supreme Council of Their Majesties and Highnesses the leaders of the GCC states in its 32nd session regarding establishing a strategic partnership between the GCC states and Jordan.

His Excellency also indicated that the GCC-Moroccan meeting comes within the framework of the close relations between the Cooperation Council and the Kingdom of Morocco through the distinguished strategic partnership between the two sides.