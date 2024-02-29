‘LSD 2’ Poster Promises Compelling Narrative On Love In Times Of Social Media

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 29 (IANS) The motion poster of the upcoming Dibakar Banerjee directorial 'Love Sex Aur Dhokha 2' was unveiled on Thursday.

The poster features a neon colour palette with erotic elements. One can see eyes with pupils holding the images of cameras and phones as the eyes merge into the centre frame of a pair of lips adorned with bright red lipstick.

It gives a first glimpse of the film's intriguing story based on relationships in the modern era of the digitised world.

The film is a sequel to the 2010 sleeper hit 'Love Sex aur Dhokha', which marked Dibakar's third directorial venture after 'Khosla Ka Ghosla' and 'Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!', both of which clinched National Awards.

The sequel naturally is highly-anticipated for its first part broke new grounds in storytelling in Hindi cinema with a highly experimental filmmaking approach.

Presented by Balaji Motion Pictures, a division of Balaji Telefilms and Cult Movies, 'Love Sex aur Dhokha 2' is produced by Ektaa R. Kapoor and Shobha Kapoor.

The film will release on April 19.