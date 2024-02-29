Non-Destructive Testing And Inspection Market Size, Latest Trends, Growth, And Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) According to the latest report by IMARC Group, titled “Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032”, provides an extensive analysis of the industry, including non-destructive testing and inspection market report . The report also covers competitor and regional analysis and the latest advancements in the global market.



The global non-destructive testing and inspection market size reached US$ 14.5 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.6 Billion by 2032 , exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 6.56% during 2024-2032 .

Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Overview:

Non-destructive testing (NDT) inspection is a crucial technique used in various industries to evaluate the integrity, quality, and reliability of materials, components, and structures without causing any damage or alteration to the tested object. It encompasses multiple methods, each tailored to different applications and materials. In order to ensure that materials and structures fulfill the necessary standards and specifications, the primary goal of NDT inspection is to find and evaluate any faults, defects, or abnormalities in them.

By employing non-invasive techniques, NDT inspection enables the evaluation of the internal and external characteristics of an object, providing valuable information about its structural integrity, performance, and potential risks. Several commonly used non-destructive testing methods include ultrasonic testing (UT), radiographic testing (RT), magnetic particle testing (MPT), liquid penetrant testing (LPT), eddy current testing (ECT), and visual testing (VT).

Get Sample Copy of Report at – https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-destructive-testing-inspection-market/requestsample

Global Non-Destructive Testing and Inspection Market Trends:

The escalating demand for non-destructive testing (NDT) inspection from the industrial sector majorly drives the global market. Along with this, the widespread adoption of NDT inspection methods across industries, such as aerospace, automotive, oil and gas, power generation, and manufacturing to comply with stringent safety protocols and regulations is significantly supporting the market.

In addition, the aging infrastructure of components in many countries necessitates regular inspection and maintenance to ensure public safety and avoid costly failures, which is acting as another growth-inducing factor. Apart from this, the increasing emphasis on sustainability and environmental protection is propelling the need for NDT inspection. Furthermore, innovations in imaging techniques, sensor technology, data analysis, and automation to improve the speed, accuracy, and reliability of inspections are creating a positive market outlook.

Explore the Full Report with Charts, Table of Contents, and List of Figures:

https://www.imarcgroup.com/non-destructive-testing-inspection-market

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:



Ashtead Technology Ltd.

Bosello High Technology (Carl Zeiss AG)

Fischer Technology Inc.

Magnaflux GmbH (Illinois Tool Works Inc.)

MISTRAS Group Inc.

NDT Global GmbH & Co. KG (Eddyfi NDT Inc.)

Nikon Metrology NV

Olympus Corporation

Sonatest NDA Limited

T.D. Williamson Inc.

YXLON International GmbH (Comet Holding AG) Zetec Inc. (Roper Technologies, Inc.)

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Technique:



Visual Testing

Magnetic Particle Testing

Liquid Penetrant Testing

Eddy-Current Testing

Ultrasonic Testing

Radiographic Testing

Acoustic Emission Testing Others

Breakup by Method:



Visual Inspection

Surface Inspection

Volumetric Inspection Others

Breakup by Vertical:



Manufacturing

Oil and Gas

Aerospace

Public Infrastructure

Automotive

Power Generation Others

Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:



Market Performance

Market Outlook

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

Who we are:

IMARC Group is a leading market research company that offers management strategy and market research worldwide. We partner with clients in all sectors and regions to identify their highest-value opportunities, address their most critical challenges, and transform their businesses.

IMARC's information products include major market, scientific, economic and technological developments for business leaders in pharmaceutical, industrial, and high technology organizations. Market forecasts and industry analysis for biotechnology, advanced materials, pharmaceuticals, food and beverage, travel and tourism, nanotechnology and novel processing methods are at the top of the company's expertise.

Contact us:

IMARC Group

134 N 4th St. Brooklyn, NY 11249, USA

Email:

Tel No:(D) +91 120 433 0800

United States: +1-631-791-1145 | United Kingdom: +44-753-713-2163