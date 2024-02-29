Head Of France's Patriots Party Urges Impeachment Of President Macron

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Abbas Ganbay Read more
Head of the French party "Patriots" Florian Philippot wrote in
the social network "X" calling on the French government to declare
impeachment of the country's President Emmanuel Macron, Azernews reports.
In his opinion, Macron hates France and is trying to drag it
into the third world war.
"National petition for parliamentarians to finally move! Article
35 of the Constitution, requiring a vote on war, and Article 68:
his impeachment!" the politician wrote.
On February 26, Macron allowed the possibility of sending EU
troops to Ukraine. He said that the possibility of sending EU
ground troops to Ukraine was discussed at a conference in Paris.
However, a consensus has not been reached yet.
