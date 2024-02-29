China's Foreign Ministry Names Main Goal Of Shuttle Diplomacy On War In Ukraine

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) China will continue to play a special role in the settlement of the war in Ukraine and to carry out shuttle diplomacy to find a political solution.

This was stated by Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesperson Mao Ning at a briefing, commenting on the Chinese side's expectations of the special envoy's mission, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"China believes that prolonging the 'Ukrainian crisis' is not in the common interest of the international community, so the main goal of the current 'shuttle diplomacy' is to reach a consensus on ending the hostilities and 'build bridges' for peace talks," Mao said.

According to her, over the past two years, China has never given up on promoting peace, has not weakened its efforts to facilitate negotiations and has carried out "in-depth information exchanges with all countries, including Russia and Ukraine."

"China will continue to play a special role in resolving the 'crisis in Ukraine' and carry out shuttle diplomacy to find a political solution," the spokeswoman added.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, China plans to send its special representative for Eurasia, Li Hui, to Ukraine, European countries and Russia for the second time at the end of the week to find ways to resolve the "Ukrainian crisis" politically .

Photo: Shutterstock