Moscow replies to allegations US Intel tried to trace Putin

In response to recent claims made in a book by former Wall Street Journal reporter Byron Tau, Moscow has vehemently denied any knowledge of United States tracking operations targeting Russian President Vladimir Putin. The exposé, titled 'Means of Control: How the Hidden Alliance of Tech and Government Is Creating a New American Surveillance State,' alleges the use of a novel surveillance tool to harvest geolocation data from individuals close to the Russian head of state, allowing for the inference of his actual location.



Excerpts from Tau's book, published by Wired on Tuesday, detail the development of a tool by a researcher specializing in acquiring unique data sets for government agencies. The tool reportedly enabled near real-time tracking of individual devices' locations within a specified area.



Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov, addressing the media on Wednesday, expressed the Russian government's lack of awareness regarding any surveillance directed at President Putin.



Peskov emphasized that Russian authorities are unaware of the basis for Tau's allegations. He assured reporters that the country's special services take necessary measures to ensure the security of the head of state. Peskov further highlighted the transparency of smartphones to surveillance, asserting that "any smartphone with any operational system is absolutely transparent for surveillance."



The denial from the Kremlin raises questions about the potential implications of such tracking allegations on diplomatic relations between the United States and Russia. As the issue unfolds, the focus on surveillance practices and their impact on international relations is likely to draw increased attention, adding complexity to the evolving dynamics of global intelligence and security.



