Maps & Vogs Holidays Facilitates Successful CBSE Gulf Sahodaya Principals Conference Event

Doha, Qatar: Maps & Vogs Holidays, a distinguished name in the travel and tourism sector, proudly announces its pivotal role in organising and managing the 36th CBSE Gulf Sahodaya Principals Conference [Central Board of Secondary Education] event held in Colombo from February 6th to 10th.

The event was executed by Maps & Vogs Events, the event division of Maps & Vogs Holidays, the gathering brought together 120 international school principals from across the Middle East and India. Orchestrated seamlessly, it ensured smooth logistics and memorable experiences for all attendees. The esteemed Prime Minister of Sri Lanka, Dinesh Gunawardena (pictured), lauded the dedication and contributions of educators in fostering excellence in education and shaping future generations. He emphasized the transformative power of education and the need for collective efforts in ensuring equitable access to quality education for all.

Maps & Vogs Holidays played a vital role in facilitating the success of the event. While the event setup and management were handled by Maps & Vogs Events in India, all travel arrangements were expertly organized by Maps & Vogs Holidays. From flight bookings to accommodations and ground transportation, Maps & Vogs Holidays provided comprehensive support, allowing participants to focus on the enriching experience of the event.

“We are honored to have played a pivotal role in facilitating the CBSE Gulf Sahodaya Principals Conference event in Colombo,” said Harshad Kamarudeen, Director - Operations at Maps & Vogs Holidays.“Our team is dedicated to delivering seamless travel experiences, and we take pride in contributing to the success of such significant gatherings.”

The event, attended by esteemed dignitaries including Hon State Minister of Higher education Dr. Suren Raghavan, Deputy High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka Sathyanjal Pandey, Chairman of CBSE Gulf Sahodaya - V.R Palaniswami, General Secretary Dr. V. Binumo, witnessed insightful discussions and collaborations aimed at enhancing the quality of education and nurturing future leaders.