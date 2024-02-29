About 2,200 Trucks Are Queuing At Border With Poland

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) About 2,200 trucks are waiting in line at six checkpoints on the border with Poland.

This was announced by the spokesman for the State Border Guard Service, Andriy Demchenko, on the air of the United News telethon, an Ukrinform correspondent reports.

"As of this morning, a total of about 2,200 trucks are queued up in these six directions. Most of them are at the Krakivets, Rava-Ruska and Yahodyn checkpoints," Demchenko said.

According to him, the number of border crossings by trucks has significantly decreased, especially in the direction of the Shehyni checkpoint, where about 35 trucks crossed the border over the past day, 24 of which were heading towards Ukraine. "10 trucks headed towards Poland, which is less than one truck per hour," the spokesman emphasized.

He also noted the "critically low" rates of border crossing at the Yahodyn checkpoint, where about 70 trucks crossed into Ukraine per day. At the same time, Polish farmers do not allow trucks traveling from Ukraine to Poland to cross the border at all.

ready to shut border for Ukrainian agriproducts as temporary measure - Tus

As reported, since February 9, 2024, farmers have been protesting on the roads leading to checkpoints in Poland near the border with Ukraine. The main demands of the protesters are a ban on imports of Ukrainian agricultural products and Poland's rejection of the European Green Deal.

During this time, there have been five cases of Ukrainian crops spilling out of freight cars onto the tracks or from trucks on the roads.