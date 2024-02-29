Destination DC, What's New And Upcoming For Your Summer Visit

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANSlife) Washington, DC may give you the impression that's its strictly business, but there's a lot more going in if you're willing to scratch the surface. Explore the the U.S Capital in style with guided tours and learn about its rich history. Here is a unique list to ease your travel planning for the upcoming summer months

ARTS & CULTURE

100+ Free Things to Do (Year-round)

Enjoy 25+ free museums including 17 prestigious Smithsonian venues and the National Zoo. Free tours, festivals, art installations, seasonal markets and live music events are offered.

National Air & Space Museum Renovation (Ongoing)

Eight new and renovated exhibitions and a planetarium feature hundreds of artifacts like a Star Wars X-wing starfighter. The remaining 15 exhibitions open in 2025.

National Museum of Women in the Arts (Reopened Oct. 2023)

The first major museum dedicated to women artists finished a $67.5 million renovation that provides increased gallery space.

Hirshhorn Museum's 50th Anniversary (2024)

The modern art museum is undergoing a renovation of its Sculpture Garden and opening a landmark exhibit that showcases Black feminism through bronze sculpture.

National Museum of the American Indian's 20th Anniversary (2024)

The first national museum dedicated exclusively to Native Americans will celebrate with special exhibitions and events, some of which will be centered around the Smithsonian Folklife Festival.

Go-Go Museum (Feb. 2024)

Digital and interactive exhibits showcase go-go's creation in Washington, DC and trace its roots to West Africa, the Caribbean and Latin America, which will also be reflected in its cafe's dishes.

National Museum of American Diplomacy (2024)

The museum will highlight the power of peaceful American negotiations, including artifacts like a bugged brick from the U.S. embassy in Moscow and the first base from the 2016 U.S.–Cuba baseball game.

HISTORY

Folger Shakespeare Library renovation (2024)

Housing the world's largest Shakespeare collection and historic theater, the renovation will add two exhibition halls and an accessible outdoor pavilion and garden.

DC JazzFest's 20th Anniversary (Sept. 2024)

Experience the distinctly American genre in the birthplace of Duke Ellington, one of the greatest jazz composers of his time.

'A Soldier's Journey' Sculpture Wall at the National WWI Memorial (2024)

The longest free-standing bronze sculpture in the Western hemisphere at 58 feet (17.8 meters) will feature 38 soldier figures alongside engraved quotes.

GREEN DC

U.S. Park Police Horse Mounted Patrol Stables

The Tudor-style, sustainable stables on the National Mall include a public education center, self-guided tours and paddocks for horse viewing.

Bird House at the Smithsonian's National Zoo

Gaze upon western hemisphere birds through immersive aviaries and interactive experiences, including a tropical bird-friendly coffee farm.

11th Street Bridge Park (2025)

The city's first elevated public park will open over the Anacostia River with an amphitheater, gardens, interactive art and event space.

DEVELOPMENT

The Wharf - Phase 2

The second phase, designed to achieve LEED Gold certification, includes a Pendry hotel and spa, shopping and restaurants, a marina and public parks.

Metro Silver Line to Dulles International Airport

The new line connects Dulles International Airport to downtown DC.

Dulles International Airport Expansion (2026)

Construction will begin soon on a $580 million concourse that will include seven international gates.

ACCOMMODATIONS

19 New Hotels and 3,500+ Rooms in the Pipeline

NoMa will receive luxury property The James and the Parisian MOB Hotel. Georgetown will open a CitizenM with a green roof and the Southwest Riverfront will receive a Moxy Hotel with a farmers' market. Many properties are elevating the city's dining scene with celebrity chefs and decadent seasonal menus.

Royal Sonesta Washington, DC - Capitol Hill

The upscale property embodies wellness and green design with a state-ofthe- art yoga studio, a vegetated roof, a Parisian bistro and a rooftop that overlooks the U.S. Capitol Building.

Salamander Washington DC renovation (June 2024)

Owned by Sheila Johnson, co-founder of Black Entertainment Television, the hotel will have undergone a full renovation.

Arlo (Autumn 2024)

The boutique hotel will open within one of DC's oldest multiunit residential buildings and will feature two restaurants, a rooftop pool, a bodega and a speakeasy.

CULINARY

20 New or Renovated Rooftop Bars and Restaurants

With no buildings over 13 stories, rooftop dining locations like Moonraker, Smoke & Mirrors and VUE offer stunning views of Washington's iconic landmarks.

New Restaurants from World- Renowned Chefs and Restauranteurs

DC recently welcomed new ventures from Mr. Lyan (Silver Lyan), Stephen Starr (El Presidente), Gordon Ramsay (Hell's Kitchen) and José Andrés (The Bazaar).

EVENTS

ICONIC FREE FESTIVALS

. The National Cherry Blossom Festival (March 20 – April 14, 2024) celebrates the blooming of 3,000 cherry trees gifted from Japan.

. Passport DC (May 1–31, 2024) showcases the city's 175+ embassies with open houses and cultural programming.

. Capital Pride (May 31 – June 9, 2024) celebrates LGBTQ+ pride with a parade, concert and festival.

. The Smithsonian Folklife Festival - Indigenous Voices of the Americas (June 26–30 and July 3–7, 2024) showcases Native American cultural heritage along the National Mall.

WorldPride DC 2025 (May 23 – June 8, 2025)

Coinciding with Capital Pride's 50th anniversary, a week of additional celebratory experiences happen across the city.

America 250 (2026)

A year-long, citywide celebration of the country's birthday in its capital, museums and theaters are planning exhibits and shows, and restaurants and festivals are incorporating the theme into their menus and celebrations.

5 Tours around the City

Monuments by Moonlight Tour

The Monuments by Moonlight Tour knows just the right way to show off the capital city when the sun goes down. Enjoy a night of moonlight merriment aboard and all-weather touring trolleys with stadium seating. This 2 1/2-hour tour of Washington is fully narrated by licensed tour guide conductors.

Time: 2 1⁄2 Hours

Starting: 50 Massachusetts Ave. NE

Closest Metro Station: Capitol Hill

Highlights: Includes panoramic scenic views and stops at the Franklin Delano Roosevelt Memorial, Lincoln Memorial, Vietnam Veterans Memorial, Korean War Veterans Memorial, and US Marine Corps War Memorial

Georgetown Foodie Tour

Treat your taste buds to delicious DC eateries that are off-the-beaten-path on the Georgetown Foodie Tour! Explore DC's iconic Georgetown neighbourhood by foot, learning about the area's history and famous former residents, while discovering some of the neighbourhood's hidden culinary gems along the way.

Time: 3-3.5 hours

Starting: M Street & Pennsylvania Avenue NW.

Closest Metro Station: DuPont Circle

Highlights: Fun and tasty experience for 4-12 people per tour on Friday, Saturday and Sunday Afternoons

City Cruises

City Cruises provides the most unique and entertaining dining cruise experience. From elegant Cruise Odyssey with a three-course plated menu along with live band entertainment, or set sail on the brand new Spirit of Washington and dine on grand buffets with DJ entertainment. For a more family friendly ride, Spirit of Mount Vernon provides an exciting and excursion to George Washington's home and gardens.

Time: 2- 4 hours (Depending on the cruise type)

Starting: 580 Water St. SW Pier 4

Closest Metro Station: Waterfront

Highlights: After hours dining on the cruise with various amenities and exclusive yacht hosting available for 80 + people.

A Tour Of Her Own

A Tour Of Her Own is the first tourism company in Washington, DC to focus exclusively on women's history, specializing in city tours, cultural experiences, author talks and virtual presentations. TOHO programs in The LINEUP are led by a team of professional tour guides who educate on current issues like the Equal Rights Amendment as well as women's historical contributions in government, military, art, science, activism, service, theater, sports and more.

Time: 2-3 hours

Starting: Depends on the tour

Closest Metro Station: DC Metro Area

Highlights: Tours are led by licensed professional tour guides and public historians who provide insight about life in DC from a local Washingtonian perspective. Custom itineraries are also available.

Ford's Theatre

Ford's Theatre explores the legacy of President Abraham Lincoln and celebrates the American experience through theatre and education. Ford's Theatre offers guided tours for those who wish to experience history with a narrative and structure. Through Investigation: Detective McDevitt and Fords@5, you can experience history with a trusted guide who will take you through Lincoln's history.

Time: 1 1⁄2 Hours

Starting: Ford Theatre

Closest Metro Station: Metro Center / Gallery Place / Chinatown

Highlights: Interactive and educational tour sharing special stories

