Kuwait Diplomatic Missions Mark Nat'l Days

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Feb 28 (KUNA) -- Kuwait Embassy to Gabon, General Consulate in China's Quanzhou and the Kuwait Permanent Mission to the UN organizations in Geneva have celebrated the 63rd National Day and the 33rd Liberation Day, in the presence of some officials and diplomats accredited in the two countries.

In Gabon's capital, Libreville, the Kuwaiti Embassy held a reception attended by some ministers and officials in Gabon, the embassy said in a statement to KUNA.

Speaking at the reception, Chargأ© d'affaires at the embassy in Gabon advisor Abdurahman Al-Daihani conveyed sincere greetings and congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and Kuwait on these joyful celebrations.

He said that marking these national days coincides with the 50th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties between Kuwait and Gabon, lauding their distinguished level in all domains.

In Quanzhou, China, Kuwait's General Consul Abdullah Al-Turki held a reception on the same occasion that was attended by senior officials in Guangdong Province and its cities, and Arab and Muslim diplomatic missions' representatives as well as others.

Al-Turki extended congratulations to His Highness the Amir, and Kuwait's government and people.

In Geneva, the Permanent Mission of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations and other international organizations held a reception on Wednesday on the occasion of the 63rd anniversary of the Independence Day and the 33rd anniversary of Liberation Day.

In a statement to KUNA, the Permanent Representative of the State of Kuwait to the United Nations and other international organizations, Ambassador Naser Al-Hayen, extended his warmest congratulations to His Highness Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, the political leadership, and the honorable Kuwaiti people.

The national celebration witnessed a large participation of representatives of the diplomatic missions, permanent delegates to the United Nations, a number of ministers who participated in the United Nations Human Rights Council, and a group of Swiss, Arab and international political figures. (end)

ibi









MENAFN28022024000071011013ID1107914039