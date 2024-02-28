Zelensky Meets With President Of Montenegro And PM Of Croatia In Tirana

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) On the sidelines of the Ukraine-Southeast Europe summit in Tirana, President Volodymyr Zelensky met with President of Montenegro Jakov Milatović and Prime Minister of the Republic of Croatia Andrej Plenković.

This was reported by the press service of the Office of the President, Ukrinform reports.

Zelensky discussed with Milatovic the treatment and rehabilitation of Ukrainian soldiers in Montenegro, and also expressed gratitude for the Montenegrin side's support for the Vilnius Declaration of the Group of Seven and the Ukrainian Peace Formula.





He also informed the Montenegrin leader about preparations for the first Global Peace Summit in Switzerland. In addition, the presidents coordinated cooperation between the two countries on international platforms.

calls on SEE countries to participate in inaugural Global Peace Summi

Zelensky thanked Croatia and Andrej Plenković personally for supporting Ukraine during Russia's full-scale invasion, as well as for accepting Ukrainian soldiers and children for rehabilitation.

The President of Ukraine and the Prime Minister of Croatia discussed the possibility of holding a Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry forum.

The parties agreed to facilitate the conclusion of agreements between Ukraine and Croatian private companies producing demining, rescue equipment, and UAVs.

proposes holding of Ukrainian-Balkan defense industry foru

The President thanked Croatia for supporting Ukraine's integration into the European Union and NATO.

Zelensky and Plenkovic also discussed current regional security issues.

As Ukrinform previously reported, the leaders of Southeast Europe and Ukraine signed a joint declaration in Albania calling on the entire international community to resolutely strengthen support for Ukraine.

Photo: OP