Woman's Body Found In Delhi Playschool

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 29 (IANS) A 32-year-old woman, who had gone missing on February 24, was allegedly strangled to death by her business partner, who is also suspected to have committed suicide later, the Delhi Police said on Wednesday.

A senior officer said that the woman's body was found on Wednesday at a playschool in the Narela area, which she was running with her business partner Sohan Lal.

According to the police, a missing complaint was filed by the woman's father, Vijay Kumar, a resident of Swantantra Nagar, at the Narela police station on February 24.

In his complaint, Kumar said that his daughter Versha, who had been divorced and was living with her grandfather, was missing.

"She had left home on February 23 on a Scooty. The complainant claimed that she was last seen with her business partner Sohan Lal, with whom she had opened a playschool named Tiny Dream Berry Playschool in Narela. The school is not operational yet, and consisted of a basement and one room on the ground floor acting as the office with another shop to the right," said a senior police officer.

After Versha didn't return home, Kumar called on her phone which was answered by an unknown person claiming to be near a railway track at Harshana village in Sonipat, Haryana.

"Kumar immediately reached the Harshana village and collected the mobile phone of Versha from the unknown person. It was also reported that Sohan Lal was missing too," said the officer.

Subsequently, on the evening of February 24, Kumar approached the Narela police station and filed a missing person's complaint.

"During the course of investigation, the premises of the school was inspected in the presence of Versha's father. However, the main office was locked, preventing a thorough search," said the officer.

The mobile numbers of Versha and Sohan Lal were sent for CDR analysis, following which their locations were traced.

“Sohan Lal's last location was revealed to be Barauta, Haryana,” said the officer.

"Today, Versha's father went to the playschool again and got the office opened with the help of the landlord. He then noticed a body behind the main desk and called the police. On reaching the spot, the police found Versha's body inside the office room behind her desk.

"Her 'chunni' was wrapped around her neck. Prima facie, it appeared that she had been strangled," the officer said.

Meanwhile, efforts were made to locate Sohan Lal.

Upon checking with the GRP in Sonipat, it was revealed that a person was found dead on the railway tracks on February 25, and the body was preserved at the PGI mortuary.

"The body is strongly suspected to be that of Sohan Lal. It is now suspected that Sohan Lal strangled Versha and then committed suicide. The motive for the crime is unknown as of now. A case under Section 302 of the IPC has been registered," the officer said.