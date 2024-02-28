Govt Aiming To Create Accessible Health Care System In Goa: Minister

(MENAFN- IANS) Panaji, Feb 28 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday said that his government has been aiming to create an accessible health care system in the coastal state.

"The government has been focusing on creating infrastructure and extra courses in nursing, including imparting specialised training. The government aims to create accessible health care in Goa and also tie-up with institutes to perform surgeries in the state so that people do not need to go out of the state," Rane said while speaking at a programme of the Institute of Nursing Education, here.

"We are here to give you opportunities in this field. The state is doing well and is progressing in different ways in this field," he said while addressing the fresh graduates.

He also said that nurses play a major role in providing better quality health care.

Speaking on the occasion, Goa Medical College Dean, Shivanand Bandekar, said: "We have incorporated recent advances in nursing education, following best practices and competency-based nursing education."