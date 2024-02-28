India, US Hold Homeland Security Dialogue To Discuss Terrorism, Money Laundering

(MENAFN- IANS) New Delhi, Feb 28 (IANS) Terrorism, organised crime, drug trafficking, money laundering, and cyber-crimes were some of the issues that came up for discussion at the high-level India-US Homeland Security Dialogue here on Wednesday.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla and Acting Deputy Secretary Kristie Canegallo, US Department of Homeland Security, led the respective delegations to reaffirm their commitment to strengthening people-to-people ties between the two countries. During the dialogue, both sides reviewed ongoing cooperation in counter-terrorism and security domains, which has been a key pillar of the India-US strategic partnership.

In this context, they discussed steps that can be taken to bolster bilateral efforts to combat terrorism and violent extremism, drug trafficking, organised crime and ensure transportation security, the Ministry of Home Affairs stated.

To strengthen people-to-people ties between the two countries, the two sides agreed to take steps to enable safe and legal migration, counter illegal migration, human trafficking, money laundering, cyber-crimes, and misuse of the cyber domain for illegal activities including terror financing.

Going further, the co-chairs reiterated their keen interest in consolidating the mutually beneficial collaboration between the respective law enforcement agencies via exchange of information, capacity building, technical assistance, and regular meetings of sub-groups set-up under the framework of the Homeland Security Dialogue.

The dialogue concluded with the signing of a Memorandum of Cooperation on law enforcement training between the US Federal Law Enforcement Training Centre and India's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy.

Both sides agreed to hold the next round of the Senior Officials' Homeland Security Dialogue in Washington DC at a mutually convenient date.

The last India-US homeland security dialogue was held in January 2022.

The meeting comes as India seeks action against Khalistan supporters involved in the July 2023 attack on the Indian consulate in San Francisco and extradition of Tahawwur Rana, an accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.