Automated Radiosynthesis Module Market Size, Share, Industry Trends, Latest Insights And Forecast 2024-2032

Report Highlights:

How big is the automated radiosynthesis module market ?

The global automated radiosynthesis module market size reached US$ 34.1 Million in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 57.1 Million by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.72% during 2024-2032.

Automated Radiosynthesis Modules (ARMs) are advanced medical equipment designed to automate the process of synthesizing radioactive isotopes with a tracer molecule that is suitable for performing intensive diagnostic and therapeutic procedures. It uses single-photon emission computerized tomography (SPECT) scanners and positron emission tomography (PET) for various medical applications. These modules incorporate cutting-edge engineering and sophisticated software to streamline and optimize the production of radiopharmaceuticals, ensuring accuracy, efficiency, and safety. Additionally, it allows the synthesis of complex molecules by integrating multiple steps into a single automated process, eliminating the need for manual intervention and reducing the risk of human error. At present, automated radiosynthesis is widely adopted in hospitals, diagnostic labs, and radiology clinics.

What are the growth prospects and trends in the automated radiosynthesis module industry?

The market for automated radiosynthesis modules is primarily driven by the rising demand for personalized medicine and molecular imaging procedures. Additionally, the growing occurrences of chronic diseases such as cancer and neurological disorders are escalating the demand for targeted and precise diagnostic and therapeutic solutions, thus contributing to market growth. ARMs are essential, as they allow the efficient production of radiopharmaceuticals that can accurately diagnose diseases and deliver targeted treatments. Moreover, various advancements in nuclear medicine and positron emission tomography (PET) imaging techniques represent another major growth-inducing factor. Also, PET provides detailed and functional information about various diseases, and ARMs enable the synthesis of specific radiopharmaceuticals used in PET imaging, allowing for improved patient management, early disease detection, and treatment monitoring, propelling the market growth. Besides this, the widespread adoption of ARMs in the pharmaceutical industry on account of escalating demand for automated systems that ensure precision, reproducibility, and traceability in the production of radiopharmaceuticals is accelerating the product adoption rate.

What is included in market segmentation?

The report has segmented the market into the following categories:

Market Breakup by Type:



Fully Automated Semi-Automated

Market Breakup by Application:



Hospitals

Diagnostic Labs

Radiology Clinics Others

Market Breakup by Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

Who are the key players operating in the industry?

The report covers the major market players including:



Eckert & Ziegler Strahlen- und Medizintechnik AG

Elysia S.A.

General Electric Company

IBA RadioPharma Solutions

Optimized Radiochemical Applications

SCINTOMICS Molecular

Applied Theranostics Technologies GmbH Synthra GmbH, Trasis

