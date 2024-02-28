Insect Repellent Market Size, Industry Revenue, Growth, Forecast 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Insect Repellent Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global insect repellent market size reached US$ 5.0 Billion in 2023. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 8.4 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.8% during 2024-2032.



Factors Affecting the Growth of the Insect Repellent Industry:

Rising Prevalence of Insect borne diseases:

The increasing prevalence of vector-borne diseases, such as malaria, dengue, and Zika virus represents one of the primary factors driving the demand for insect repellents. These diseases are primarily spread through the bites of infected mosquitoes and other insects, posing serious health risks worldwide. Additionally, governing authorities and health organizations around the world are undertaking several initiatives to control the spread of diseases. Along with this, the increasing mobility of people from one region to another and the rising risk of disease spread are catalyzing the demand for insect repellents.

Advancements in Product Formulation:

Continuous advancements in product formulation and the increasing availability of a variety of products catering to the diverse needs of individuals are influencing the market positively. Leading market players are investing in research and development (R&D) activities to create products that are effective, safe, long-lasting, and convenient to use. This includes the development of non-greasy and odorless repellents that are suitable for sensitive skin, addressing previous complaints. Moreover, ongoing innovations, such as controlled-release technologies, improved natural repellent formulations, and aesthetically pleasing wearable repellents are attracting a wider consumer base.

Rising Demand for Organic Insect Repellents:

The rising preferences of individuals for natural and organic products are driving the demand for repellents made from natural ingredients such as citronella, neem, eucalyptus oil, and other plant-based components. These natural repellents are considered safer for use by all age groups, including children, and are also favored for their environmental friendliness. They are biodegradable and less likely to harm wildlife or cause pollution, aligning with the rising trend towards eco-conscious and sustainable products. Additionally, manufacturers are expanding their product lines to include a range of natural repellents, often marketing them as 'DEET-free' options.

Leading Companies Operating in the Global Insect repellent Industry:



Dabur India Limited

Enesis Group

Godrej Consumer Products Limited

Himalaya Wellness Company

Jyothy Laboratories Ltd

Newell Brands Inc

Quantum Health

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc

S. C. Johnson & Son Inc.

Sawyer Products Inc. Spectrum Brands Inc.

By Insect Type:

Mosquito repellent represented the largest segment due to the widespread prevalence of mosquito-borne diseases like malaria and dengue.

Vaporizers accounted for the largest market share due to their ease of use, efficiency in covering larger indoor areas, and their long-lasting effectiveness in repelling mosquitoes and other insects.

Supermarkets/hypermarkets represented the largest segment because they offer consumers a wide variety of insect repellent options in one convenient location, coupled with the advantage of physical product evaluation and immediate availability.

Asia Pacific's dominance in the insect repellent market is attributed to high population density, tropical climate conducive to insect proliferation, and the significant prevalence of insect-borne diseases in the region.

Global Insect Repellent Market Trends:

The integration of smart technology into repellent devices is enhancing their effectiveness and attracting a wider consumer base. Smart technology allows for a high degree of personalization and enables individuals to adjust settings based on personal preferences, time of day, or specific types of insects. Apart from this, many smart repellents are exploring innovative distribution methods such as ultrasonic sound waves, which are inaudible to humans but can deter insects. Furthermore, many repellents often come with associated apps that provide users with valuable information about insect activity, health risks associated with insect bites, and tips for prevention.

