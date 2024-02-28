GCC Digital Payment Market Report| Size, Share, Industry Trends 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) GCC Digital Payment Market Overview 2024-2032

The latest report by IMARC Group, titled“GCC Digital Payment Market: Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032“, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the The market share. The GCC digital payment market size is expected to exhibit a growth rate (CAGR) of 11.7% during 2024-2032.

The expansion of the digital payment sector in the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region is shaped by diverse factors stemming from the region's distinctive economic, technological, and regulatory environment. A comprehensive grasp of these factors is essential for gaining insight into the forces fueling the growth of digital payments in the GCC. The collaborative initiatives undertaken by GCC governments to foster digital transformation have played a crucial role in driving the significant advancement of the digital payment industry.

Several national initiatives, including Saudi Vision 2030 and the UAE's Vision 2021, underscore the significance of digitalization and financial inclusion, creating a favorable atmosphere for the proliferation of digital payment services. With high rates of smartphone penetration, the GCC nations feature a tech-savvy populace that is progressively embracing digital transactions. The widespread integration of mobile technology has established the groundwork for the development of digital payment platforms and services across the region. The swift expansion of the e-commerce industry in the GCC has proven to be a crucial catalyst for the growth of digital payments.

In the GCC, mobile payments continue to dominate the digital payment arena. The rising prevalence of smartphones and the associated convenience are anticipated to drive an even greater adoption of mobile payment apps and digital wallets, responding to consumer expectations for smooth and secure payment experiences. Contactless payment methods, including NFC-enabled cards and mobile payments, are gaining popularity in the GCC, with consumers embracing the rapid and convenient nature of such transactions. This trend has been further fueled by the global emphasis on hygienic payment options in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. The digital payment market in the GCC is undergoing a phase of innovation and disruption, largely spurred by fintech startups. These innovative entities are introducing novel payment solutions like peer-to-peer transfers, digital remittances, and advanced fraud prevention technologies, contributing to a diverse and competitive landscape. Given the sizable expatriate population in the GCC, there is a growing demand for efficient and cost-effective cross-border payment solutions.

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, component, payment mode, deployment type, and end use industry.

Breakup by Component:



Solutions

Application Program Interface

Payment Gateway

Payment Processing

Payment Security and Fraud Management

Transaction Risk Management

Others

Services

Professional Services Managed Services

Breakup by Payment Mode:



Bank Cards

Digital Currencies

Digital Wallets

Net Banking Others

Breakup by Deployment Mode:



Cloud-based On-premises

Breakup by End Use Industry:



BFSI

Healthcare

IT and Telecom

Media and Entertainment

Retail and E-commerce

Transportation Others

Breakup by Region:



Saudi Arabia

UAE

Qatar

Bahrain

Kuwait Oman

Key highlights of the report:



Market Performance (2018-2023)

Market Outlook (2024- 2032)

Porter's Five Forces Analysis

Market Drivers and Success Factors

SWOT Analysis

Value Chain Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

