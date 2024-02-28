Dutton Wants A 'Mature Debate' About Nuclear Power. By The Time We've Had One, New Plants Will Be Too Late To Replace Coal

Author: John Quiggin

( MENAFN - The Conversation) If you believe Newspoll and the Australian Financial Review, Australia wants to go nuclear – as long it's small.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.