Top Events Of The Day: Bill Gates In Odisha, Gyanvapi Suit Hearing, PM Modi To Inaugurate Kulasekarapattinam Spaceport

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Top Events of The Day: Odisha seems to take centre stage today as Bill Gates is scheduled to visit the state on February 28. There are also chances for PM Modi to be in the state today. Meanwhile, PM Modi is likely to inaugurate the Mumbai Coastal Road Project.

Here are the top events for the day:Bill Gates to visit Odisha on Feb 28: Bill Gates, the co-founder of Microsoft and renowned philanthropist, is scheduled to visit the capital city of Bhubaneswar, Odisha, today, February 28. According to reports, his visit will focus on reviewing the functioning of the Krushi Samiksha Kendra, an agricultural monitoring centre located at Krushi Bhavan Modi likely to inaugurate Mumbai Coastal Road Project on Feb 28: The Mumbai Coastal Road Project (MCRP) is scheduled for inauguration on February 28. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to open the high-speed corridor remotely during his visit to Yavatmal, according to a report by Indian Express Modi likely to visit Odisha on Feb 28: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to undertake a tour to Odisha during the first week of March, state BJP President, Manmohan Samal, said on Tuesday. If the Prime Minister's visit takes place, it will be his second trip to Odisha within a month spaceport-PM Modi to lay foundation stone on Feb 28 (TN): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will lay the foundation stone for the Indian Space Research Organisation's (Isro) second spaceport in Tamil Nadu's Kulasekharapatnam on February 28, Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan said scheme - instalment to be transferred to beneficiaries' accounts: The central government is set to disburse the 16th instalment of the PM Kisan Samman Nidhi Yojana to beneficiaries by the end of February, as per the official announcement on the PM Kisan website. The website confirms that the date for the release of the scheme's 16th instalment is set for February 28 Highways Invit's ₹2,500-crore IPO to open on Feb 28: Infrastructure investment trust Bharat Highways InvIT, on Tuesday, announced that it has garnered over ₹825.97 crore from anchor investors ahead of its initial public offering that opens for subscription on Wednesday, February 28, 2024 to announce global partner roadshow in Abu Dhabi Feb 28: Recently awarded Maharatna status, Oil India Limited (OIL) will host its first-ever global partner roadshow in Abu Dhabi, UAE on February 28 ST quota - Note to be placed before Union cabinet Feb 28: Goa's Scheduled Tribes organisations are optimistic about Union Home Minister Amit Shah's assurance to a delegation led by Chief Minister Pramod Sawant. Shah promised to implement the reservation of assembly seats for STs before the 2027 elections suit-hearing set on Feb 28: The fast-track court of civil judge (senior division), Prashant Singh, has reserved its order on the applications moved by three individuals to become a party in the original suit no. 610/1991 -- the ancient idol of Swamyambhu Lord Vishweshwar vs Anjuman Intezamia Masajid (AIM) and others. After hearing arguments of both sides on Wednesday, the fast-track court fixed the next hearing on Feb 28, according to a report by Times of India is set to be at its 'In Orbit Testing' location by Feb 28: The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) announced that the INSAT-3DS weather satellite, launched five days ago on GSLV-F14, is expected to reach its designated in-orbit testing location by today, February 28, 2024 of Pro Kabaddi League Feb 28: Pro Kabaddi League Season 10's Semi-Final 1 will feature Puneri Paltan facing off against Patna Pirates on February 28th at 8:00 pm. The match will take place at the GMC Balayogi Sports Complex in Gachibowli, Hyderabad, according to com V30 Pro With 50-Megapixel Primary Camera Set to Launch Feb 28: Vivo is all geared up to launch its Vivo V30 Pro this month. The smartphone will make its debut on February 28, 2024. Recently, the Chinese tech giant has launched its standard Vivo V30 handset. Ahead of the launch, Vivo has revealed that the handset will feature a 3D curved display, and the camera will boast Zeiss lenses Anniversary of Kamala Kaul Nehru and Rajendra Prasad: February 28 marks a day of remembrance in India. This day honours the legacies of Kamala Kaul Nehru, a freedom fighter and wife of India's first Prime Minister; and Rajendra Prasad, the nation's first President. Kamala, who passed away in 1936, played a significant role in the independence movement. Rajendra Prasad, who died in 1963, was instrumental in shaping the Indian Constitution and upholding Gandhian ideals. Their contributions continue to inspire generations Science Day to honour the discovery of the 'Raman Effect' (India): India celebrates National Science Day annually on February 28. This day commemorates the groundbreaking discovery of the 'Raman Effect' by the brilliant Indian physicist, Sir Chandrasekhara Venkata Raman, in 1928. The Raman Effect describes the way light changes its wavelength when it interacts with matter. Raman's remarkable discovery revolutionised scientific understanding and earned him the Nobel Prize in Physics in 1930. National Science Day serves as a reminder of India's rich scientific heritage and aims to inspire curiosity and a love of science in its citizens.



