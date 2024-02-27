Orange Alert For Heavy Snowfall Issued In THESE States In Next 2 Days. Check Full IMD Forecast Here

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "Weather update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall, and snowfall in Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand and Himachal Pradesh. In addition to this, the weather department has also issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall of 64.5-115.5 mm in Punjab on 2nd March weather department said that an active Western Disturbance is likely to affect the Western Himalayan Region from 29 February and the plains of northwest India from 1st March to 3 March issues snowfall alert:In Jammu and Kashmir, on 27 February, a few areas in the higher reaches of Kashmir witnessed fresh snowfall while rain lashed the plains, officials said as reported by PTI. In a weather advisory issued, the MeT office has stated that under the influence of another active western disturbance, widespread moderate rain or snowfall is expected in Jammu and Kashmir and adjoining areas from 29 February night or early morning of 1 March till the afternoon of 3 March, with its peak activity on March 2.As per IMD, Jammu & Kashmir, Ladakh is likely to get isolated heavy rainfall, Snowfall of 64.5-115.5 mm on 1 March and very heavy rainfall, snowfall of 115.6-204.4 mm on 2nd March Uttarakhand, IMD has forecasted isolated heavy rainfall, Snowfall of 64.5-115.5 mm on 2nd March whereas in Himachal Pradesh, isolated heavy rainfall, Snowfall has been predicted on 1 March and very heavy rainfall, snowfall on 2nd March. IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain, and snowfall accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds at most places on 1st and 2nd March; at many places on 3 March and at isolated places on 29th February and 4th March Read: Uttar Pradesh: Spell of rain in THESE cities in next two days, predicts IMD. Check detailsIMD issues Rainfall alert:IMD has forecasted fairly widespread to widespread light/moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning over the Western Himalayan Region from 1st -3rd March further added that scattered to fairly widespread light to moderate rainfall accompanied with thunderstorms & lightning is also likely over Punjab, Haryana-Chandigarh-Delhi and isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall over Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan on 1 and 2 March Punjab, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds has been predicted at many places on the 1st and 2nd March; and at isolated places on the 3rd of March. Additionally, light to moderate hailstorms are likely at isolated places on 2 March Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, IMD has issued light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm, lightning and gusty winds alerts at many places over the 2nd March and at a few places during the 1st March.

IMD has also predicted light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorm and lightning with gusty winds at isolated places of West Madhya Pradesh on 29 February, 1st and 2nd March. In East Madhya Pradesh, light to moderate rain accompanied by thunderstorms & lightning has been predicted on 28 February; with gusty winds (speed reaching up to 30-40 kmph gusting to 50 kmph) at a few places on 2nd March, and at isolated places on 1st, 2nd, and 4th March warningsThe weather office has also issued hailstorm warnings in Rajasthan, Uttarakhand on 1 March, West Uttar Pradesh on 2 March Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi, West Uttar Pradesh, IMD has also predicted light to moderate hailstorms at isolated places on 2 March.



MENAFN27022024007365015876ID1107908728