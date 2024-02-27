The Hong Kong Institution Of Engineers - Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024

(MENAFN- Media OutReach Newswire) HONG KONG SAR - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) launched a series of exciting activities as part of the Hong Kong Engineers Week 2024 . " Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest , was specifically designed to ignite our next generation's interest in engineering. After the preliminary round held last Saturday, we are pleased to announce the finalists: Immaculate Heart of Mary College, Shun Tak Fraternal Association Leung Kau Kui College, and Shun Tak Fraternal Association Yung Yau College. The three teams will compete in the final round taking place on 2 March (Saturday) at the "Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival" (Carnival). The HKIE hopes to enhance students' understanding of the engineering profession, and hence encourage them to explore future career opportunities in the field of engineering.



"Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest is conducted in a team-based question-and-answer format, consisting of a preliminary round and a final round. The competition topics mainly revolve around engineering knowledge, popular science, and the work of the HKIE. A total of 12 teams participated in the competition. Each team consists of five members, including four students and one backup member. Six HKIE members have formed teams with their alma mater as an expert advisor, answering questions from participating students and providing professional guidance and advice.



The Carnival will be held at the Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District from 1 to 3 March, lasting for three consecutive days. It will feature various interactive game booths, competitions, photo spots, and exciting performances related to engineering. The event is free and open to the public, and "Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest final round is also open to the public audience.



The HKIE believes that through interaction with practising professional engineers, students can gain a deeper understanding of the important role engineers play in the development of the city. This helps the younger generation gain a more comprehensive view of the diversity and challenges in the field of engineering, inspiring them to become future engineering talents.



Details of the "Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival:





Date

1 March 2024 (Friday): 5 pm to 6pm



2 March 2024 (Saturday): 10 pm to 6 pm



3 March 2024 (Sunday): 10 pm to 6 pm

Day 1



Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival Opening Ceremony

VIP and Media Tours "Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest - Model exhibition *Public opening hours: 5 pm to 6pm

Day 2



"Our Future Engineers" Secondary Student Quiz Contest – Final competition

"Engineer Alliance" - Knowledge Quiz Competition "Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest - Model exhibition Day 3



Hong Kong Engineers Week Carnival Closing Ceremony

"Engineer Alliance" Finals Speech and Awards Presentation "Our Dream City" Primary Student Design Contest and Awards Presentation Location

Harbourside Lawn, West Kowloon Cultural District (Free Public Entry)



About the HKIE The Hong Kong Institution of Engineers (HKIE) – previously The Engineering Society of Hong Kong - was founded in 1947. In 1975, the HKIE was incorporated under the Hong Kong Institution of Engineers Ordinance, Chapter 1105 of the Laws of Hong Kong. Today the HKIE has over 34,000 members, of which around 17,000 are Corporate Members.The Institution aims to bring together engineers of different disciplines for their common good. The HKIE is committed to upholding the quality of membership, and sets standards for the training and admission of engineers from 22 engineering disciplines. It also has strict rules governing members' conduct and is dedicated to raising the ethical standards of professional engineers in Hong Kong.