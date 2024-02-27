Weather Forecast For Sri Lanka: Temperature Felt On Human Body Expected To Increase Up To Caution Level

(MENAFN- NewsIn) Colombo, Feb 27 (Daily Mirror) – The perceived temperature on the human body is anticipated to rise to a 'Caution' level in certain locations within the North-Western, Western and Southern Provinces, as well as in the Ratnapura district, the Natural Hazards Early Warning Centre of the Meterology Department said.

According to the heat index advisory, Puttalam, Kurunegala, Gampaha, Colombo, Kalutara, Ratnapura, Galle Matara and Hambantota are mentioned as coming under the caution level.

In the caution level, the department said that fatigue is possible with prolonged exposure and activity and continued activity could result in heat cramps.

“People may suffer heat cramps and exhaustion and continuing activity in the heat or sun could lead to heatstroke,” the advisory warns.

The Met. Dept. also advised the public to remain hydrated and take breaks in the shade as often as possible.

They also advised checking on the elderly and the sick, who are indoors and not to leave children unattended. They also requested people to wear lightweight, white or light-colored clothing.

The heat index forecast is calculated by using relative humidity, maximum temperature and the condition that is felt on the human body.

