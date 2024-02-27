Sidhu Moosewala's Parents Expecting Child In March: Reports

(MENAFN- Live Mint) "The parents of the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, popularly known as Sidhu Moosewala, are expecting a child, sources in the family reportedly confirmed. Reports claimed this week that Sidhu Moosewala's mother, Charan Kaur, is pregnant and will be delivering the baby in March. Moosewala was the only child of his parents, who are in their late 50s now's parents have not yet issued any official statement about the development. However, \"family sources confirmed the delivery was expected soon. Charan Kaur has been staying away from the public glare for over six months,\" the report said. According to a Tribune report, Moosewala's parents used In Vitro Fertilization (IVF) to get pregnant was murdered on May 29, 2022. Satwinder Singh alias Satinderjit Singh alias Goldy Brar had claimed responsibility for the murder of popular singer Moosewala in Punjab on May 29, 2022. Brar is also known to be a key member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang READ: Sidhu Moose Wala's mother pens emotional note on his 29th birth anniversary: 'When I held you for the first time'“Sidhu Moose Wala was an egoistic person. He misused his political and money power. It was necessary to teach him a lesson, and he was taught one,\" Goldy Brar had told India Today had contested from Mansa on a Congress ticket in the 2022 Punjab Assembly Elections. However, he was defeated by Aam Aadmi Party's Dr Vijay Singla. The singer had joined the Congress in December 2021 many as 31 accused have been named in the case. This month, the Punjab Police arrested Lawrence Bishnoi's close aide Mandeep Singh alias Chotta Mani of Chandigarh in connection with the matter.

Mandeep Singh had allegedly \"provided hideouts to accused persons involved in Sidhu Moosewala's murder and facilitated escape of Gangster Deepak Tinu in 2017,\" Director General of Police (DGP) Punjab Gaurav Yadav said on Saturday, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) had registered a case against the organised crime syndicate of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi and his associates under the UA(P)A in August 2022. The agency's investigations showed that the gang had its mafia-style criminal networks in several states of the country.(With inputs from agencies)

