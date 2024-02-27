Watani Al Emarat Foundation opens nominations for Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award

(MENAFN- Orient Planet Group)



Dubai, UAE, February 27, 2024: Watani Al Emarat Foundation has opened the nomination process for the 11th edition of Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award, a distinguished honour that celebrates individuals, institutions, and entities that lead by example in both their professional endeavours and charitable contributions. Under the inspiring theme, ‘This is what Zayed loved,’ the award is being held under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and aligns with the Zayed Humanitarian Workday, observed during the holy month of Ramadan. Nominations will be accepted until March 8, 2024.



Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work Award is a significant initiative of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, dedicated to realising the vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. The award focuses on instilling national values in the youth of the UAE, encouraging them to emerge as role models in charitable and humanitarian efforts. Recipients of the award are felicitated for their exceptional contributions to fortifying humanitarian initiatives and advancing meaningful community involvement. It recognises various fingerprints through categories such as the ‘Golden Fingerprint,’ ‘Exceptional Fingerprint,’ ‘Fingerprint of Tolerance,’ ‘Fingerprint of Creativity,’ ‘Imprint of Homeland,’ ‘A Fingerprint of Culture,’ ‘Imprint of Hope,’ ‘Fingerprint of Science,’ ‘Fingerprint of Society,’ and ‘Sports Imprint’ (unlimited capabilities). Nominations are accepted at individual, collective or institutional levels, provided they align with the specified nomination criteria.





His Excellency Dherar Belhoul Al Falasi, Executive Director of Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: “Watani Al Emarat Humanitarian Work is in line with the vision of our wise leadership to support and cultivate humanitarian efforts while embracing national values promoted by our Foundation across diverse sectors. Since its launch in 2012, the award has been guided by the thoughtful view, wisdom, and vision of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan. His commitment to instilling the values of humanitarian work as a fundamental aspect of life serves as a cornerstone for the award. It further draws inspiration from Sheikh Zayed’s philanthropic legacy, which seeks to provide aid to the underprivileged and offer assistance to the less fortunate globally.”



Tamima Al Nisr, Director of Events and Exhibitions Department at Watani Al Emarat Foundation, said: “We are exceptionally proud of this award that celebrates and serves as inspiration for the meaningful humanitarian efforts undertaken by community members. We anticipate the submission of nominations from all interested and qualified applicants who aspire to be part of this prestigious award. The deadline for submissions is March 8, 2024, providing ample time for our esteemed panel of experts, academics, and influential figures within society to review and acknowledge the exceptional work and accomplishments. The evaluation process encompasses two critical components: a thorough assessment of the practices employed, and a comprehensive evaluation of the outcomes achieved.”



The primary objective of the award is to inspire individuals, institutions, and entities to be a role model and set a lead by example for both their professional endeavours and charitable contributions. It is designed to foster and enhance positive values within the UAE’s society, further cultivating a culture that prioritises humanitarian work, noble ethics, and high values, thereby deepening the culture of recognition and praise. Furthermore, the award seeks to encourage collaboration, cooperation and benevolence rooted in the principles of Islam among individuals and institutions alike. Additionally, it aligns with the UAE’s strategy and the vision set in the UAE’s Centennial 2071, which focuses on combining valuable virtues such as tolerance, cohesion and respect, while strengthening the concepts of community service and sustainable humanitarian efforts.





