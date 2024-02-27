Bhagyashree: One Must Not Copy Diet Of Their Favourite Stars, It Can Be Dangerous

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Feb 27 (IANS) Actress Bhagyashree on Tuesday said one should not follow the diet plan of their favourite stars, as it can be 'dangerous' for them.

The 'Maine Pyar Kiya' actress was present at an event in PD Hinduja Hospital & Medical research Centre, and was seen talking about how to not ignore thyroid, as it can be a trigger point for diseases like diabetes, hypertension, obesity, and others.

Talking to media persons, the actress, who was most recently seen in 'Sajini Shinde Ka Viral Video' said: "No one talks about thyroid. Everyone talks about diabetes, hypertension, and obesity. Thyroid is such a disease which can be a trigger point for all these ailments, including stress and depression, which can happen due to thyroid. It is very necessary to get your thyroid checked regularly."

She said that especially the thyroid of the kids and newborns need to get checked, because if it is not checked, then mental retardation can also happen.

Opening up on what diet one should follow, Bhagyashree, who celebrated her 55th birthday on February 23 said: "Your diet should be good. People open Google, and copy the diets of their favourite actors. This is wrong. You should visit your general practitioner, who understands your health. You should have a diet according to your place of residence--like people living around mountains, beaches or in the south everyone has their different types of diets that suits them."

"It should not be like if a Hollywood actress or Indian actress is following any diet then you also copy the same. It can be dangerous for you."

The actress also paid tribute to ghazal maestro Pankaj Udhas and said: "I have attended a lot of Pankaj ji's programmes. He was the most soft spoken person that I have known. ofcourse a musical genius by himself. But apart from that he was a lovely person. Very humble, and down to earth."

Recalling fond memories of the singer, Bhagyashree added: "I would always remember the initial days when he used to throw us these lovely parties in his residence. His wife Farida ji used to feed us with delicious meals. His daughter Nayaab is very close to me. We have done a lot of work together. My heart goes out for them."