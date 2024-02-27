Official From Bundestag Says No Sanctions Against Baku Can Be Imposed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)



Abbas Ganbay

Elisabeth Winkelmeyer-Becker, Chairwoman of the Legal Affairs Commission of the German Bundestag, has ruled out the possibility of imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.

"I would like to slightly lower the degree of expectation of your hopes on this issue, because at least at this stage, the application of such sanctions may hinder the effectiveness of the peace process," she said at a briefing in Yerevan.

On February 26, Armenian Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe Ghazaryan received a delegation headed by Elisabeth Winkelmeyer-Becker, Chairwoman of the German Bundestag Commission on Legal Affairs.

It should be recalled that France and, before it, the European Union put forward initiatives to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan after it liberated its territories that had been under Armenian occupation for 30 years. Similarly, a wave of anti-Azerbaijani policy passed through Western and European organisations and countries immediately after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operation to eradicate separatism in the territory of Garabagh in September 2023. Azerbaijan sought ways to peacefully resolve the conflict with the Armenian authorities, which is not the case with the latter.

Earlier, the French Senate adopted a resolution calling on the European Union (EU) to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan. 336 senators voted in favour of the project.

Moreover, the idea to freeze the credentials of the Azerbaijani delegation in PACE was raised by German MP Frank Schwabe and supported by thirty members of the Assembly.

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that if the rights of the Azerbaijani delegation at PACE are not restored, Baku will consider pulling out altogether from the CoE and the European Court of Human Rights, according to the official report.