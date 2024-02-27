Official From Bundestag Says No Sanctions Against Baku Can Be Imposed

(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Elisabeth Winkelmeyer-Becker, Chairwoman of the Legal Affairs
Commission of the German Bundestag, has ruled out the possibility
of imposing sanctions against Azerbaijan, Azernews reports.
"I would like to slightly lower the degree of expectation of
your hopes on this issue, because at least at this stage, the
application of such sanctions may hinder the effectiveness of the
peace process," she said at a briefing in Yerevan.
On February 26, Armenian Minister of Internal Affairs Vahe
Ghazaryan received a delegation headed by Elisabeth
Winkelmeyer-Becker, Chairwoman of the German Bundestag Commission
on Legal Affairs.
It should be recalled that France and, before it, the European
Union put forward initiatives to impose sanctions on Azerbaijan
after it liberated its territories that had been under Armenian
occupation for 30 years. Similarly, a wave of anti-Azerbaijani
policy passed through Western and European organisations and
countries immediately after Azerbaijan's anti-terrorist operation
to eradicate separatism in the territory of Garabagh in September
2023. Azerbaijan sought ways to peacefully resolve the conflict
with the Armenian authorities, which is not the case with the
latter.
Earlier, the French Senate adopted a resolution calling on the
European Union (EU) to impose sanctions against Azerbaijan. 336
senators voted in favour of the project.
Moreover, the idea to freeze the credentials of the Azerbaijani
delegation in PACE was raised by German MP Frank Schwabe and
supported by thirty members of the Assembly.
Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev said that if the rights of
the Azerbaijani delegation at PACE are not restored, Baku will
consider pulling out altogether from the CoE and the European Court
of Human Rights, according to the official report.
