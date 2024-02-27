Massage Equipment Market Size, Top Companies, Sales, Report 2024-2032

(MENAFN- IMARC Group) IMARC Group, a leading market research company, has recently releases report titled “Massage Equipment Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2024-2032” The global massage equipment market size reached US$ 7.4 Billion in 2023 . Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 15.7 Billion by 2032, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during 2024-2032.

Factors Affecting the Growth of the Massage Equipment Industry:

Increasing Awareness and Acceptance of Massage Therapy:

The growing awareness and acceptance of the therapeutic benefits of massage therapy have significantly contributed to the expansion of the massage equipment industry. Over the years, there has been a notable shift in attitudes toward massage, with more individuals recognizing its role in promoting relaxation, relieving stress, and alleviating muscle tension. This shift has been fueled by various factors, including increased health consciousness, rising disposable incomes, and a greater emphasis on holistic wellness practices. Moreover, as people become increasingly aware of the potential health benefits associated with regular massage, there has been a corresponding surge in demand for massage equipment for both personal and professional use. Consumers are seeking convenient and cost-effective ways to incorporate massage into their daily routines, leading to a rise in the sales of massage chairs, handheld massagers, massage cushions, and other related products.

Technological Advancements in Massage Equipment:

The massage equipment industry has witnessed rapid technological advancements in recent years, leading to the development of innovative and sophisticated products that offer enhanced features and functionalities. Manufacturers are continually investing in research and development to create state-of-the-art massage devices that deliver more effective and customizable massage experiences. One of the key technological trends driving growth in the industry is the integration of advanced massage techniques and modalities into massage equipment. For example, massage chairs now incorporate techniques such as Shiatsu, Swedish, deep tissue, and reflexology, allowing users to tailor their massage sessions to their specific needs and preferences. Additionally, the advent of smart massage devices equipped with wireless connectivity and mobile applications has revolutionized the way users interact with and control their massage equipment.

Growing Wellness and Spa Industry:

The burgeoning wellness and spa industry worldwide has emerged as a significant driver of growth for the massage equipment market. As consumers increasingly prioritize self-care and relaxation, the demand for professional massage services offered by spas, wellness centers, and massage clinics has increased. This growing demand for professional massage services has translated into increased demand for high-quality massage equipment by businesses in the wellness and spa sector. From massage tables and chairs to specialized equipment for various massage techniques, spas and wellness centers are investing in state-of-the-art equipment to enhance the quality of services they offer and attract discerning clientele. Moreover, the proliferation of wellness tourism and the rising popularity of wellness retreats and resorts have further fueled the demand for massage equipment on a global scale.

Massage Equipment Market Report Segmentation:

By Type:



Electric Non-Electric

Electric represented the largest segment due to the increasing demand for automated and customizable massage experiences among consumers seeking convenience and advanced features in their massage equipment.

By Product:



Chairs and Sofas

Back Massagers

Handheld

Neck and Shoulder Others

Chairs and sofas represented the largest segment because of their versatility, offering users a comprehensive massage experience akin to professional services, and their suitability for both personal and commercial use.

By Distribution Channel:



Hypermarket and Supermarket

Specialty Store

Online Sales Channel Others

Hypermarkets and supermarket represented the largest segment owing to their widespread accessibility, offering a diverse range of massage equipment options to consumers in convenient locations with competitive pricing.

By End User:



Residential Commercial

The commercial sector represented the largest segment due to the high demand for massage equipment in spas, wellness centers, gyms, and other commercial establishments catering to clients seeking professional massage services.



By Region:



North America (United States, Canada)

Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others) Middle East and Africa

North America's dominance in the massage equipment market is attributed to factors such as high consumer awareness and acceptance of massage therapy, robust healthcare infrastructure supporting wellness practices, and a strong presence of manufacturers and distributors catering to diverse consumer preferences in the region.

Global Massage Equipment Market Trends:

The global market is primarily driven by the rise in disposable income levels, particularly in emerging economies, which is facilitating greater spending on wellness products and services, including massage equipment. Additionally, the aging population worldwide is fueling demand for massage equipment as older individuals seek therapeutic solutions to alleviate age-related ailments such as joint pain and muscle stiffness is propelling market growth.

Moreover, the increasing prevalence of sedentary lifestyles and desk-bound work environments has led to a rise in musculoskeletal issues among individuals, driving the need for massage therapy and related equipment for pain management and relief is impelling market growth. Furthermore, government initiatives and policies promoting wellness initiatives and preventive healthcare measures are expected to bolster market growth further.

