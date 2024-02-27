Kuwait Embassy In Argentina Celebrates Nat'l Day, Liberation Anniv.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Feb 27 (KUNA) -- Embassy of Kuwait in Argentina held a celebration on Mondayأ¦ marking the 63th anniversary of Kuwait's independence and the 33rd of Liberation.

In a statement by the embassy, Ambassador Abdulaziz Al-Besher expressed his sincere congratulations to His Highness the Amir Sheikh Mishal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah and all the Kuwaiti people, wishing Kuwait more prosperity, security, and stability.

The celebration was attended by Argentinian officials, including President of the Chamber of Deputies, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, and other media and cultural representatives.

The Ambassador noted on the strong historical relationship between the two countries, reaffirming the two countries' keenness for further bilateral cooperation.

Kuwait Embassy cooperated with concerned authorities in Argentina republic to illuminate a number of landmarks in the capital, Buenos Aires, with the colors of the Kuwaiti flag. (end)

