Spectators' Guide For Lusail Speed Fest 2024

Doha, Qatar: Lusail Speed Fest's first race weekend - which incorporates the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2024 - is set to take place from February 29 - March 2.

As teams get ready to take part in this spectacle of endurance racing, Lusail International Circuit (LIC) has shared an essential guide for fans to ensure a smooth and memorable experience.

The information and timings are subject to change, so fans are advised to stay updated by checking the LIC social media channels for real-time updates.

The Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM timetable covers the full weekend track schedule, including details of all practice and qualifying sessions, support races, and special events.

Venue gate opening times

February 29 - gates open at 10am and close at 7.30pm.

March 1 - gates open at 9am and close at 10pm.

March 2 - gates open at 9am and close at 10pm.

Arriving at the Lusail International Circuit

Metro: The public transportation system has been thoughtfully designed to ensure that attendees reach their destination with ease. A free shuttle service will be available from Lusail Metro - QNB Station (red line) to Lusail International Circuit and vice versa. The free shuttle bus service will be conveniently located on the East side of the metro station.

Shuttles will run as follows:

- February 29: 10am until 7.30pm

- March 1: 10am* until 10pm

- March 2: 9am until 10pm

* Despite the metro not being operational until 2pm on Friday, March 1, the Lusail QNB station will function as a central point for our shuttle bus service. Any spectators wanting to catch the shuttle from Lusail QNB can arrive via taxi or other personal transportation means.



Italy's team Iron Lynx Lamborghini LMGT3 in action during the prologue.

Personal vehicle: Fans planning to arrive at the circuit with their own vehicles are advised to be mindful of the following:

- Free parking spaces are available but ticket holders are encouraged to make use of public transport and to car-pool as much as possible.

- Plan to arrive early as traffic congestion is expected on the roads surrounding the circuit and in the parking areas.

- Access to Lusail Circuit will be allowed from Al Khor Coastal Road.

- Exit 32 and follow the Spectators sign to reach a designated parking area.

- To conveniently reach the parking area, download the LIC APP and follow the spectator parking directions. Go to the maps tab, choose your ticket category and follow the parking directions.

- For spectators requiring accessibility support, designated parking spaces will be available in compliance with the disability parking permit.

Taxi: Karwa taxis will be available at designated drop off and pick up points near the venue entry gates until venue gates close and after this time taxis can be requested via Karwa applications.

A guide to the venue

Security and ticket check: Attendees are required to undergo thorough inspection before entering the circuit. All fans are requested to comply with the officers as they are responsible for ensuring everyone's safety and security.

Refer to the list of prohibited and restricted items before planning your arrival to the circuit to avoid having your items confiscated.

Get the tickets ready! Make sure your mobile phone is fully charged and your cellular data sufficient as you will need to display your ticket clearly with the QR code at the venue gates.

Ensure your ticket gets scanned out every time you leave the venue security perimeter, otherwise your re-entry will be denied.

Do not purchase tickets through unauthorized secondary market resellers as they don't have official tickets for sale, and you won't be admitted to the event.

What else is going on during race weekend?

With its carnival atmosphere the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship weekend promises something for all the family.

Friday afternoon, Lusail Speed Festival will also play host to round one of the Qatar Touring Car Championship and the special one-off Lusail Classic Endurance Race which is set to capture the essence of one of the most iconic and celebrated periods in the history of endurance racing.

The 60 minute race will feature 24 veteran drivers from across Belgium, France, Germany, Great Britain, Lichtenstein, Portugal, Switzerland and the USA, as they echo the great era of prototype and GT racing from 1966 to the early 1980s.

Every day, the first 4,000 spectators to enter LIC will have paddock access. On Friday evening, at 18:00 Pitlane walk and autograph session will take place so you can get even closer to your driving heroes.

On Saturday morning, spectators will be asked to look to the sky for an exciting airshow display which takes place during the opening ceremony. Followed by the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM race set to kick-off at 11 am. A stunning fireworks display on Saturday evening will bring Lusail Speed Fest's first weekend to a breathtaking close.

All spectators can access and enjoy a huge range of activities in the Fanzone at the Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2024. There will be teams on the ground to help guide fans seamlessly around the designated areas.

Tickets for the Lusail Speed Festival including access to Qatar Airways Qatar 1812 KM - FIA World Endurance Championship 2024 cost just QR200 and are still on sale now.